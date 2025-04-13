Blanket of dust covers China’s Tarim Basin

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a blanket of dust over the Tarim Basin – a vast, arid region in northwestern China.

Mountain peaks are visible through a break in the dust. These peaks are part of Tekilik Shan, a subrange of the Kunlun Mountains.

Though not as widely known as some other mountain ranges in the area, Tekilik Shan plays a significant role in shaping local weather patterns and geography.

Its snow-covered peaks can rise above 13,000 feet, contributing to the dramatic elevation differences that define the basin’s borders.

Dust storms in the Tarim Basin

Spring marks the height of dust storm activity in the Tarim Basin, particularly in its southern region.

“It’s a time of year when regional wind patterns shift in ways that cause winds and storm systems to sweep in from the northwest,” noted NASA.

“In early spring, when landscapes in this region are especially dry and have minimal vegetation, land surfaces warm rapidly under the Sun’s heat every morning, fueling convection that can help loft dust upward by the afternoon.”

Fingerlike dust formations

Satellite images revealed dust formations with fingerlike shapes that mirrored the landscape below. These projections aligned with valleys, which channeled and directed the airborne dust.

Ralph Kahn is an atmospheric scientist at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder and scientist emeritus at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

According to Kahn, the dust may have been “self-lofting.” In this process, sunlight heats recently stirred-up surface dust, creating pockets of convection that lift it even higher into the air.

This interpretation is supported by hourly observations from Japan’s Himawari-9 geostationary satellite, which showed dust gradually rising into the Tekilik Shan throughout the day. By late afternoon, the storm had grown dense enough to obscure the mountains.

Decline in atmospheric dust

Long-term satellite data from MODIS suggest that atmospheric dust levels in this region have declined by about 1.5 percent each year since the early 2000s.

NASA researcher Hongbin Yu attributes this trend mainly to springtime changes – such as altered wind speeds, soil moisture, or vegetation cover – rather than shifts in other seasons.

Rainfall in the Tarim Basin

“The Takla Makan Desert is one of the driest, most barren expanses on Earth. Flanked by mountain ranges on three sides and parched by the resulting rain shadow, parts of the Tarim Basin receive no more than 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) of rain per year,” noted NASA.

“Dust storms can lead to public health problems in populated areas downwind by transporting small particles, bacteria, and viruses that infiltrate human respiratory systems.”

NASA added that dust storms can also affect Earth’s climate by scattering and absorbing incoming solar radiation and changing the properties of clouds.

Landscape of the Tarim Basin

The Tarim Basin is one of the largest endorheic basins in the world, meaning that its rivers do not drain into the sea but instead flow into interior lakes or evaporate.

The basin is encircled by three mountain ranges: the Tien Shan to the north, the Kunlun Mountains to the south, and the Pamirs to the west. These ranges create a powerful rain shadow effect, making the region exceptionally dry.

At the heart of the Tarim Basin lies the Taklamakan Desert, one of the most extreme deserts on Earth. The desert is known for its high dunes, intense temperature swings, and minimal rainfall.

History and geology

Despite its harsh environment, the basin has been historically significant. It was a key section of the ancient Silk Road, with several oases such as Kashgar, Khotan, and Loulan serving as vital trading and cultural centers for centuries.

Geologically, the basin is rich in natural resources, particularly oil and natural gas, and has become a focal point for China’s energy exploration and development.

The region’s challenging climate and remote location, however, make infrastructure development and human habitation difficult.

The image was captured on March 27, 2025 by the Operational Land Imager instrument on Landsat 8.

