California's extreme fire season rages on

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke hovering over the Butler Fire in Six Rivers National Forest. The fire was sparked by lightning on July 1 before quickly spreading to the east of Orleans, California.

By July 16, the Butler Fire had burned more than 9,000 acres and was zero percent contained.

Fueled by triple-digit temperatures and low humidity, the fire produced massive smoke plumes that drifted westward, impacting air quality across the region.

California fires ignited by lightning

About 75 miles southeast of the Butler Fire, the Green Fire has been burning for weeks near the Pit River arm of Shasta Lake. The fire was also ignited by lightning.

By mid-July, the Green Fire had scorched over 15,000 acres and was only 13 percent contained.

According to NASA, the fire’s rapid spread was driven by similarly extreme conditions – temperatures above 100°F and humidity levels below 20 percent.

California’s intense 2025 fire season

California’s 2025 wildfire season started early – and with alarming intensity. In January, Southern California endured destructive fires that were fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.

Most notably, the Palisades and Eaton Fires burned over 57,000 acres, destroyed thousands of homes, and resulted in around 30 fatalities.

Through mid-July, more than 4,195 wildfires had scorched over 201,000 acres statewide. This is nearly triple the area burned in the same period in 2024 and well above the five-year average.

Among these fires, the massive Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County alone had burned more than 80,000 acres by early July, making it the largest wildfire of the season.

California is entering the peak of its fire season amid worsening climate-driven hot and dry weather, with fire agencies forecasting above-normal fire potential through August and September.

Firefighters and communities are facing increasingly complex and dangerous conditions, including extreme heat, dry vegetation, and low humidity. These factors are making wildfires harder to predict and control.

More intense fire seasons ahead

Looking ahead, California’s wildfire seasons are expected to grow longer and more intense as climate change continues to reshape the landscape.

Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and shrinking snowpacks are drying out forests and grasslands earlier in the year, creating dangerous conditions months before the traditional fire season.

Scientists warn that even in wetter years, vegetation growth can provide abundant fuel that dries out quickly under warming trends. This increases the risk of fast-moving, high-intensity fires.

The state is also seeing more fire activity in regions once considered low risk, including coastal areas and higher elevations.

In addition to fueling larger and more frequent fires, climate change is complicating response and recovery efforts. Smoke from massive wildfires can impact extensive regions, posing serious health risks and straining public health systems.

Ultimately, experts agree that without significant action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slow the pace of global warming, wildfires will remain one of the most visible and destructive symptoms of a changing climate.

Living with fire

As wildfires become a more permanent fixture of life in California, residents are adapting to new realities. From packing emergency “go bags” in spring to installing air purifiers and fire-resistant landscaping, preparedness is becoming part of everyday life.

Schools and workplaces now routinely factor wildfire smoke into closure plans, and emergency drills are no longer seasonal but year-round.

For people on the front lines – firefighters, emergency responders, and healthcare workers – demands will only get worse and more support is needed. Many are calling for improved pay and benefits, as well as mental health services to cope with repeated trauma.

Living with fire in California means balancing resilience with action. Communities must prepare for fire, recover from fire, and push for climate policies that may prevent a future defined by ever-worsening wildfire seasons.

The image was captured on July 13, 2025 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

