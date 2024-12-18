Cyclone Chido’s path of destruction: A climate wake-up call

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Cyclone Chido, an intense tropical cyclone that caused unprecedented devastation across Southeast Africa in December 2024.

On December 14, Chido struck the islands of Mayotte with wind speeds exceeding 200 km/h (124 mph) and gusts over 225 km/h (140 mph), marking it as the most powerful storm to hit the French territory in at least 90 years.

The cyclone ultimately made three landfalls – all with winds equivalent to those of a Category 4 tropical cyclone. According to media reports, authorities in Mayotte fear that hundreds and possibly thousands of people have died.

Rapid intensification of Chido

“Chido formed in the southeastern Indian Ocean on December 5, 2024. The disturbance rapidly intensified before hitting the Mauritian islands of Agaléga on December 11. The next day, the cyclone peaked in intensity, with sustained winds of about 250 kilometers (155 miles) per hour – equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale,” noted NASA.

“According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Cyclone Chido continued to move west in an environment favorable for sustaining storms. That included warm sea surface temperatures of up to 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) and low vertical wind shear.

Devastation of Cyclone Chido

The cyclone obliterated entire neighborhoods, particularly in hillside shantytowns inhabited by undocumented migrants. Official reports confirm at least 31 fatalities and thousands of injuries – though the actual death toll may be significantly higher.

The destruction in Mayotte’s capital, Mamoudzou, has left approximately 100,000 people homeless. The aftermath has been characterized by a lack of visible assistance from authorities, with residents relying on community support amid concerns over hunger, disease outbreaks, and lawlessness.

Landfall in Mozambique

Following its impact on Mayotte, Chido continued westward, making landfall in Mozambique on December 15 near the city of Pemba as a strong Category 4-equivalent intense tropical cyclone.

The storm resulted in at least 34 deaths and 43 injuries across three northern provinces. In neighboring Malawi, Chido claimed two lives.

The cyclone’s ferocity, fueled by warmer ocean temperatures attributed to climate change, has raised concerns about the increasing frequency and intensity of such storms in the region.

Recovery efforts and vulnerable communities

The crisis has highlighted the vulnerabilities of affected regions, particularly Mayotte, which faces challenges of poverty, overcrowding, and inadequate infrastructure.

The lack of preparedness and insufficient emergency response have drawn criticism, highlighting the need for improved disaster management and investment in resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of future climate-induced disasters.

In response to the disaster, French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Mayotte, and relief efforts are underway, including the arrival of a ship carrying 180 tons of aid.

However, the scale of destruction and ongoing challenges in delivering assistance to remote and inaccessible areas continue to impede recovery efforts.

Climate-fueled intensification of cyclones

The intensification of cyclones due to climate change is a significant and concerning phenomenon. As global temperatures rise, warmer ocean waters provide the energy that fuels tropical cyclones, making them stronger and more destructive.

Higher sea surface temperatures lead to increased evaporation, which adds more moisture to the atmosphere. This moisture can enhance the rainfall associated with cyclones, increasing the risk of flooding.

Additionally, rising sea levels, driven by the melting of polar ice caps and thermal expansion of seawater, exacerbate storm surge impacts, causing more extensive and severe coastal flooding during cyclonic events.

Changes in atmospheric conditions also play a role. While climate change may not increase the overall frequency of cyclones, it is likely to shift the distribution and intensity of these storms. For instance, studies suggest that a larger proportion of cyclones are reaching the most intense categories.

Furthermore, slower-moving cyclones, a trend linked to weakened steering currents, can linger longer over vulnerable areas, compounding the damage with prolonged heavy rainfall and strong winds.

These changes in cyclone behavior present challenges for disaster preparedness and response. Coastal communities, particularly in low-lying regions, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the compounded impacts of more powerful storms, highlighting the urgent need for climate mitigation and adaptation strategies.

The image was captured by the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the NOAA-20 satellite, about three hours after the storm made landfall.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

