Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features Cyclone Mocha as it moved across the Bay of Bengal toward Bangladesh and Myanmar on May 13, 2023.

“Cyclone Mocha originated in the Indian Ocean, and it gradually intensified while moving towards the Bay of Bengal,” says ESA. “Winds topped 280 km per hour, making it one the strongest storms on record in the North Indian Ocean, similar to Cyclone Fani, which hit the same area in May 2019.”

Cyclone Mocha weakened slightly as it approached land, but the storm remained powerful and destructive. Thousands of people lost their homes, hundreds were injured, and at least 145 individuals were killed.

“Acquired with the Ocean and Land Color Instrument, this wide view covers an area of over 2,000 km from north to south. The storm is estimated to be more than 1,000 km across,” says ESA.

Image Credit: ESA

