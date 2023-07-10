 Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal • Earth.com

Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features Cyclone Mocha as it moved across the Bay of Bengal toward Bangladesh and Myanmar on May 13, 2023.

“Cyclone Mocha originated in the Indian Ocean, and it gradually intensified while moving towards the Bay of Bengal,” says ESA. “Winds topped 280 km per hour, making it one the strongest storms on record in the North Indian Ocean, similar to Cyclone Fani, which hit the same area in May 2019.”

Cyclone Mocha weakened slightly as it approached land, but the storm remained powerful and destructive. Thousands of people lost their homes, hundreds were injured, and at least 145 individuals were killed.

“Acquired with the Ocean and Land Color Instrument, this wide view covers an area of over 2,000 km from north to south. The storm is estimated to be more than 1,000 km across,” says ESA.

Image Credit: ESA 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
07-10-2023
Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal
07-09-2023
An astronaut's view of Ireland and Great Britain
07-08-2023
The volcanic island of Saba
07-07-2023
The Vjosa River flows freely in Albania
07-06-2023
The city of Seoul, South Korea 
07-05-2023
Seepweed plants brighten up the coast in northeastern China
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved