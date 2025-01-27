Dust rises from the Jazmurian Basin in Iran

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features dust streaming off the coast of Iran in January 2025.

“Some of the desert dust was carried across the Gulf of Oman to the Arabian Peninsula, degrading air quality for those in its path,” noted NASA.

“The airborne material appears to primarily originate in the dried bed of the intermittent lake known as Hamun-e Jazmurian (Hamun-e Jaz Murian), while some may be blown from coastal areas. Along with arid regions such as the Garagum and Lut deserts and the Sistan Basin, the lakebed is a major source of dust in southwest Asia.”

Precipitation in the Jazmurian Basin

According to NASA, some parts of the Jazmurian Basin receive less than four inches of rain annually, on average, and evaporation rates are high. During wet times, however, an intermittent lake, marshlands, and other vegetation can cover parts of the basin.

“Terra’s MODIS sensor has previously captured images of the area when water is present in Hamun-e Jazmurian and when green vegetation fringes the lakebed,” said NASA.

“In early 2025, the land was dry enough for winds to blow dust plumes south-southwest over the Gulf of Oman. Dust traveled across the water to the coast of the United Arab Emirates, where the haze reduced visibility in places, according to news reports.”

Particles in dust storms

In addition to disrupting transportation and other daily activities, the suspended particles in dust storms can pose significant health risks. Recent research has revealed that dust from the Jazmurian Basin often contains heavy metals and other potentially harmful substances, such as silica and organic pollutants, which can negatively impact both human and ecosystem health.

Prolonged exposure to these particles has been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular issues, as well as the exacerbation of pre-existing health conditions like asthma and bronchitis.

Environmental impact of dust storms

Moreover, the environmental impact of dust storms extends beyond human health. The fine particles can settle on vegetation, reducing photosynthesis and agricultural productivity.

Dust deposition can also alter soil composition by introducing heavy metals and changing nutrient balances, which may affect crop growth and soil microbial communities. Such changes can lead to long-term degradation of arable land and disrupt local food security.

Dust in the Jazmurian Basin

Communities near the Jazmurian Basin are particularly vulnerable to the effects of these dust storms due to limited access to healthcare and mitigation resources.

Seasonal changes and climatic conditions, including prolonged droughts and desertification, further intensify the frequency and severity of dust storms in the region.

This creates a cycle of environmental and health challenges, making it imperative to develop strategies for prevention and adaptation.

Addressing these issues requires coordinated efforts at the local, national, and international levels. Potential measures include reforestation and soil stabilization projects to reduce dust emissions, stricter regulations to limit activities that contribute to desertification, and public health initiatives to educate communities on protective measures during dust events.

Investing in early warning systems and air quality monitoring can also help minimize exposure and protect both human populations and the environment.

Significance of the Jazmurian Basin

The Jazmurian Basin is a prominent endorheic basin located in southeastern Iran, spanning parts of the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan as well as Kerman. It lies at the heart of an arid region characterized by sparse vegetation, high temperatures, and limited rainfall.

The basin is primarily fed by the Halil and Bampur rivers, which provide seasonal water flow to the basin’s low-lying areas. At its center lies the Jazmurian Depression, which forms a seasonal playa or shallow lake, though it often dries up during extended dry periods.

The area holds geological and archaeological significance, offering insights into ancient human settlements and environmental changes over time.

Despite its harsh climate, the basin supports small-scale agriculture in its peripheries and serves as a critical habitat for certain desert-adapted flora and fauna. Climate change and water management challenges have intensified the environmental pressures faced by this fragile ecosystem.

The image was captured on January 22 by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

