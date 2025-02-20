Fiery eruption of Mount Etna captured from space

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features an explosive eruption of Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe. The photo was captured on February 13 by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on the Landsat 8 satellite.

NASA noted that the natural-color scene is overlaid with an infrared signal to distinguish the lava’s heat signature on the mountain’s snowy slopes.

Signs of unrest

“On February 8, 2025, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that Mount Etna had begun exhibiting ‘signs of unrest above its background level,’” said NASA.

“That’s unsurprising for the frequently unruly Sicilian peak, one of the most active stratovolcanoes in the world. But the fiery explosions, disruptive ash clouds, and long lava flows that ensued stood out as being unusually spectacular to many Etna watchers.”

Intensifying eruptions on Mount Etna

The activity intensified on February 10th, with lava flowing from the Bocca Nuova crater at an altitude of approximately 3,000 meters above sea level.

According to news reports, the eruption created a striking visual as molten lava traversed the snow-covered slopes, producing rivers of lava up to 3 kilometers long and emitting ash plumes visible from several kilometers away.

The volcanic activity attracted thousands of tourists eager to witness the spectacle. However, the influx of visitors led to traffic congestion, obstructing emergency services and prompting warnings from local authorities about the potential dangers of approaching the active volcano.

Impacts of Mount Etna eruptions

Despite the dramatic displays, there were no reports of injuries or significant property damage, though experts continue to closely monitor the situation.

Satellite imagery has provided detailed views of the active lava flow cutting through the snow-covered slopes, with ash plumes dispersing from the summit.

“The presence of ash prompted authorities to raise the aviation color code to orange on February 13. On other days during this eruption, it was elevated to red, the highest level of concern. The airport in nearby Catania diverted flights amid hazardous conditions, according to news reports,” said NASA.

“Since Etna stirred to life this time around, crowds of hikers and even some skiers flocked to its slopes to witness the fiery displays and lava flows melting through snow. The eruption was ongoing as of February 18, with weak ash emissions and decreasing explosive activity.”

A volcano with a long history

Mount Etna has a history stretching back hundreds of thousands of years. Located on the east coast of Sicily, near Catania, the volcano has shaped the landscape and influenced human civilization.

The volcano’s activity dates back at least 500,000 years, with its earliest eruptions occurring beneath the sea before the landmass emerged. Over time, lava flows, eruptions, and collapses have sculpted the towering stratovolcano seen today.

Ancient civilizations were well aware of Etna’s power. Greek mythology depicted it as the forge of Hephaestus, the god of fire, while the poet Pindar described its violent eruptions. The philosopher Empedocles was even said to have perished in its fiery depths.

Etna’s eruptions were documented throughout Roman history, including a major event in 122 BC that devastated Catania.

During the Middle Ages and Renaissance periods, Etna continued its eruptions, frequently altering its landscape and affecting nearby settlements.

Monitoring the activity of Mount Etna

One of the most devastating eruptions occurred in 1669, when lava flows destroyed several villages and overwhelmed parts of Catania’s city walls. Despite these dangers, people continued to live and farm on Etna’s fertile slopes, taking advantage of its rich volcanic soil.

Scientific study of Mount Etna began in the 19th and 20th centuries, as researchers sought to understand its behavior and mitigate its risks. Advances in monitoring technology have since helped track its activity, though eruptions remain unpredictable.

In modern times, Etna continues to be one of the most closely watched volcanoes in the world, with frequent eruptions, ash clouds, and lava flows affecting air travel and local communities.

Mount Etna was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013 due to its geological significance and cultural history.

Today, the volcano attracts tourists, scientists, and locals alike, serving as both a reminder of nature’s power and a source of economic and scientific interest.

