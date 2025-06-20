Fires spread in New Mexico amid extreme drought

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features active wildfires and scorched landscapes in New Mexico, where the Trout and Buck fires continue to burn across the Gila National Forest and nearby counties.

“As extreme drought gripped parts of New Mexico in June 2025, firefighters battled large wildland fires in the southwestern part of the state,” noted NASA.

“The two largest were the Buck and Trout fires, which, as of June 18, had together burned more than 80,000 acres since igniting on June 11 and 12, respectively. High winds, low humidity, and dry tinder – grass, brush, and timber – have fueled their rapid spread.”

Fires captured from space

The image was captured on June 14, 2025 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. It is a false-color image, which shows shortwave infrared, near-infrared, and visible light.

According to NASA, this band combination makes it easier to identify unburned vegetated areas (green) and the recently burned landscape (brown).

“Bright orange indicates the infrared signature of actively burning fires,” noted NASA.

Progression of New Mexico’s fires

NASA’s fire monitoring tools revealed that the Trout Fire expanded rapidly in the days following the Landsat satellite imagery.

By June 18, the blaze had reached the edge of Lake Roberts and was threatening communities along Sapillo Creek. News reports indicated that evacuation orders had been issued for around 2,000 homes in the affected zones.

In contrast, the Buck Fire showed less growth and was reported to be 25 percent contained as of June 18.

Emergency fire declaration in New Mexico

“On June 17, New Mexico’s governor issued an emergency declaration in response to the Trout fire, which allowed emergency responders to request additional support from federal or other entities,” said NASA.

“More than 875 firefighting personnel were responding to the fire on June 18, including hotshot crews, hand crews, dozers, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft, according to InciWeb.”

“As of that date, the blaze was zero percent contained, though no infrastructure had been reported as damaged or destroyed. Several communities downwind of the Trout fire faced hazardous air quality.”

Extreme drought in New Mexico

New Mexico is facing an exceptionally severe drought in 2025 that is ranked among the worst in recent decades.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor in mid-May, roughly 84 percent of the state was experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, with southern and central New Mexico hit the hardest.

This drought has the fingerprints of a warm, dry spring. Snowpacks melted early and fast across mountain basins, pushing streamflows and reservoir levels far below average.

For instance, the Elephant Butte Reservoir sank to just 13 percent of its capacity, while many key watersheds recorded only 25 to 50 percent of median snow water equivalent.

Forecasts warn that flows in southern New Mexico river systems could fall to less than 25 percent of normal through the summer

Elevated fire risks and other hazards

The repercussions are widespread: from parched reservoir and stream networks to stressed agricultural and ranching sectors.

Farms and livestock operations now face growing water shortages, and ranchers are already being urged to ration water and reduce herd sizes.

The dry, warm conditions have also created tinderbox-like environments. This year’s drought is fueling an elevated wildfire risk with active burn restrictions and existing large fires already stressing firefighting resources.

Meteorologists warn these drought conditions are unlikely to ease before the summer monsoon arrives (typically July), so residents and local authorities are bracing for months of heightened water scarcity and fire danger.

The Hermits Peak–Calf Canyon Fire of 2022 remains New Mexico’s largest recorded wildfire. The devastating fire, which burned from April into late June 2022, scorched approximately 341,000 acres, destroyed over 900 structures, and ranked as the most destructive fire in the state’s history.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

