Glittering cluster is home to some of the oldest known stars

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a dazzling view of the globular cluster NGC 1786, which was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Unlike open clusters, which are younger and more loosely arranged, globular clusters are tightly concentrated and typically located in a galaxy’s halo.

The globular cluster NGC 1786 is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) – a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way about 160,000 light-years from Earth.

“NGC 1786 itself is in the constellation Dorado. It was discovered in the year 1835 by John Herschel,” noted ESA.

Observing globular clusters

Globular clusters are densely packed, spherical groups of stars that orbit the cores of galaxies like satellites.

Each cluster can contain tens of thousands to millions of stars, all bound tightly together by gravity. These stars are generally very old – often over 10 billion years – making globular clusters some of the oldest known structures in the universe.

The image of NGC 1786 is part of a broader observing program aimed at comparing old globular clusters in nearby dwarf galaxies with those found in the Milky Way.

“Our galaxy contains over 150 of these old, spherical collections of tightly-bound stars, which have been studied in depth – especially with Hubble Space Telescope images like this one, which show them in previously-unattainable detail,” said ESA.

“Being very stable and long-lived, they act as galactic time capsules, preserving stars from the earliest stages of a galaxy’s formation.”

Stars in globular clusters

For many years, astronomers believed that the stars in globular clusters all formed at roughly the same time. However, studies of Milky Way clusters have revealed multiple stellar populations of different ages.

To better understand how globular clusters form – and how they can be used to trace galactic evolution – researchers are now investigating whether clusters like NGC 1786 in external galaxies also show signs of multiple stellar generations.

This research sheds light on the origins and development of the Large Magellanic Cloud. It also helps scientists study the formation history of the Milky Way itself.

Large Magellanic Cloud

The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is one of the most prominent and intriguing galaxies in our cosmic neighborhood. It is the largest satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible to the naked eye from the Southern Hemisphere.

A satellite galaxy is a smaller galaxy that orbits a larger one due to gravitational attraction. Just as the Moon orbits the Earth, satellite galaxies are bound to larger galaxies and can slowly orbit them over billions of years.

These satellites can range in size from relatively massive dwarf galaxies to tiny, faint collections of stars.

Though classified as a dwarf galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud spans roughly 14,000 light-years across and contains billions of stars, nebulae, and star clusters.

One of its most famous features is the Tarantula Nebula – the most active star-forming region in the entire Local Group of galaxies. This stellar nursery is so intense that it’s forming some of the most massive stars ever observed.

Dynamic interaction with the Milky Way

The Large Magellanic Cloud is also of great interest to astronomers because of its dynamic relationship with the Milky Way. It’s not just a passive companion – it’s interacting gravitationally with both the Milky Way and the Small Magellanic Cloud, another nearby dwarf galaxy.

These interactions have created long streams of gas, such as the Magellanic Stream, that arc across the sky. In fact, recent studies suggest the Large Magellanic Cloud may be on its first infall into the Milky Way’s halo, rather than orbiting it for billions of years as once thought.

This motion could have significant effects on the structure of our galaxy, possibly even perturbing the Milky Way’s dark matter halo.

Significance of the research

The detailed observations of NGC 1786 not only showcase the stunning capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope but also deepen our understanding of how galaxies like the Milky Way and the LMC evolve over time.

By examining ancient globular clusters in both the Milky Way and its neighboring galaxies, astronomers are uncovering vital clues about star formation and the processes that shaped our universe.

Image Credit: ESA

