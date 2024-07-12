Hainan Strait in southern China

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a stunningly beautiful photo of the Hainan Strait. The image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite as it orbited over southern China.

“The Hainan Strait, or Qiongzhou Strait, separates Guangdong’s Leizhou Peninsula on China’s mainland to the north and the island province of Hainan to the south. It also connects the Gulf of Tonkin on the west to the South China Sea on the east,” noted ESA.

Hainan Strait

The Hainan Strait is narrow and shallow. At its narrowest point, the strait is about 19 miles wide. Despite this, the Hainan Strait is a busy route for shipping and transportation. It’s also vital to local fishing industries.

In the image, the water along the coasts is light brown due to sediment runoff, noted ESA. “The curved Leizhou Peninsula juts southward into the South China Sea. The largest island on the east coast, Donghai, forms two bays: Leizhou Bay to its south and Zhanjiang Bay to its north.”

“Facing both bays are cities with the same names: Zhanjiang, the largest city on the peninsula, and Leizhou, which gave the peninsula its name.”

“Hainan Island dominates the bottom part of the image. The name Hainan means ‘south of the sea,’ reflecting the island’s position south of the strait.”

Hainan Island

During the Mesozoic Era about 100 million years ago, Hainan Island was actually part of a larger landmass connected to Southeast Asia.

Geological features

Over time, the movements of the Earth’s plates caused this landmass to break apart and drift. Hainan separated from the continental shelf near Vietnam and moved to its current position.

This tectonic activity not only shaped the island’s current location but also influenced its geological features. Hainan’s landscape is characterized by mountains, volcanic formations, and rich mineral deposits, which are direct results of these ancient geological processes.

Understanding this geological history helps explain why Hainan Island has such unique and diverse natural features compared to the mainland of China and nearby regions. The island’s distinct wildlife and terrain make it a fascinating subject for geologists and natural historians alike.

Cultural diversity

Hainan was once a remote and undeveloped part of China. It was used as a place of exile for disgraced officials during imperial times. However, it was also a place where diverse cultures met, as evidenced by the many ethnic groups that live there, including the Li people, who are indigenous to the island.

The island really started to change in the 20th century. During the Second Sino-Japanese War, Hainan was occupied by Japanese forces, which had a significant impact on its development. After the war, it became a part of the People’s Republic of China in 1950.

Rapid development

In the 1980s, Hainan was designated a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which marked the beginning of its transformation into a major economic and tourist hub. The SEZ status attracted significant investment and spurred rapid development, particularly in the capital city of Haikou and the resort city of Sanya.

Today, Hainan is known for its lush landscapes, tropical climate, and booming tourism industry. It’s also becoming a key player in China’s efforts to develop its free trade zones, aiming to become a major center for trade and commerce in the region.

Image Credit: ESA/ Copernicus Sentinel-2

