Hubble reveals the Cigar Galaxy in stunning new detail

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a dramatic portrait of the Cigar Galaxy, or Messier 82 (M82).

Through the lens of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, we see a galaxy so full of life that it seems almost restless, brimming with newborn stars and streaked with clouds of dust and gas.

Located 12 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major, the galaxy has earned its reputation as one of the most energetic star factories in the universe.

A galaxy on fire with stars

The Cigar Galaxy is no ordinary system. It’s what astronomers call a starburst galaxy, meaning it produces new stars at a furious rate. In fact, M82 is forming stars 10 times faster than our own Milky Way.

This frantic pace fuels the birth of massive clusters – each one containing hundreds of thousands of stars shining far brighter than typical star clusters.

Such explosive activity does not last forever. Starburst phases are intense but relatively short-lived on cosmic timescales.

Galaxies like M82 burn through their star-making material quickly, which is why astronomers are eager to study them in detail while the activity is underway.

Glowing heart of the Cigar Galaxy

At the center of M82 lies its most striking feature: the galaxy’s glowing, star-filled heart. This region is packed with “super star clusters,” the stellar equivalents of bustling cities.

Clouds of gas and dust weave through the scene, partially obscuring the brilliant light and sculpting the view into a dramatic tapestry.

“A close-in view of the galaxy’s core shows bright bluish light radiating from stars, with a thick lane of dark gas running across the middle,” noted ESA.

“Reddish strands of dust thread outward, casting delicate shadows that make the scene even more dynamic.”

A history of celestial snapshots

Hubble has looked at M82 many times before. Its 2012 Picture of the Week highlighted the galaxy’s dramatic starburst regions, and the telescope even showcased the galaxy in 2006 to celebrate its 16th birthday.

More recently, the James Webb Space Telescope has joined the effort, capturing infrared images in 2024 and again in early 2025. These complementary views give astronomers a fuller picture. Webb can pierce through dust clouds that block visible light.

The newest release, however, is different. It includes data from Hubble’s High Resolution Channel, a sub-instrument of the Advanced Camera for Surveys. Installed in 2002, this channel was designed for ultra-detailed studies of crowded stellar environments.

For five years, it delivered some of Hubble’s sharpest views of galaxies like M82 before an electronics failure in 2007 shut it down. This image brings together that data, revealing details not seen in earlier Hubble portraits of the galaxy.

Significance of starburst galaxies

Starburst galaxies like M82 are laboratories for understanding stellar birth on the grandest scale. By studying how stars form under such extreme conditions, astronomers gain insights into how galaxies evolve and how cosmic environments shape the stars within them.

These galaxies also provide a window into the past, since conditions in starbursts may resemble those in the early universe, when galaxies were forming stars at similarly high rates.

Beyond the science, there’s something strikingly human about looking at such images. The Cigar Galaxy’s fiery core is more than an astronomical curiosity – it’s a reminder that galaxies are dynamic, living systems.

Galaxies form, they change, and they fade, all while shaping the stars that eventually give rise to planets and, perhaps, life itself.

Capturing the Cigar Galaxy

As telescopes continue to probe M82, new details will no doubt emerge. Hubble’s legacy data, paired with Webb’s ongoing infrared observations, allow astronomers to trace the galaxy’s starburst activity across wavelengths and time.

Together, the telescopes reveal a portrait of cosmic energy, one that has fascinated scientists and the public alike for decades.

For now, this latest image captures the Cigar Galaxy in a state of near frenzy – its heart ablaze with stars, its features sculpted by dust and gas, and its story still unfolding 12 million light-years away.

Image Credit: ESA

