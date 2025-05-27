Hundreds of galaxies illuminate the early universe 

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features Abell S1063, a massive galaxy cluster located about 4.5 billion light-years from Earth. The galaxy cluster was captured by the Webb telescope in stunning detail.

According to ESA, the image is what’s known as a deep field – a long exposure of a single area of the sky, collecting as much light as possible to draw out the most faint and distant galaxies that don’t appear in ordinary images.

Galaxies of the early universe

Composed of nine separate snapshots taken at different near-infrared wavelengths over roughly 120 hours, this image represents Webb’s most detailed and deepest view of a single target so far.

Thanks to the gravitational lensing effect of Abell S1063, astronomers can peer deeper into the past than ever before – possibly viewing some of the universe’s very first galaxies.

“The eye is first drawn, in this new NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope Picture of the Month, to the central mega-monster that is galaxy cluster Abell S1063. This behemoth collection of galaxies, lying 4.5 billion light-years from Earth in the constellation Grus (the Crane), dominates the scene,” noted ESA.

“Looking more closely, this dense collection of heavy galaxies is surrounded by glowing streaks of light, and these warped arcs are the true object of scientists’ interest: faint galaxies from the universe’s distant past.”

What is a galaxy cluster?

Galaxy clusters are the largest known gravitationally bound systems and include not just galaxies, but also vast amounts of hot, X-ray-emitting gas and dark matter.

The galaxies within a cluster move through this hot intracluster medium, and their interactions can lead to phenomena like galaxy mergers or the stripping of gas from galaxies.

Galaxy clusters are important for studying the large-scale structure of the universe, the behavior of dark matter, and the evolution of galaxies over cosmic time.

Hundreds of galaxies bound together

As one of the most densely populated clusters known, Abell S1063 contains hundreds of galaxies bound together by gravity.

Its immense mass makes it an excellent example of a gravitational lens – a cosmic phenomenon where the cluster’s gravity bends and magnifies the light from galaxies far behind it.

This effect allows astronomers to observe incredibly faint and distant galaxies that would otherwise be beyond our detection limits.

Studying galaxy evolution

The cluster has been the focus of several major observational campaigns. It was prominently featured in the Hubble Space Telescope’s Frontier Fields program, which used its gravitational lensing power to study the early universe.

“The new imagery from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) takes this quest even further back in time,” said ESA.

“This image showcases an incredible forest of lensing arcs around Abell S1063, which reveal distorted background galaxies at a range of cosmic distances, along with a multitude of faint galaxies and previously unseen features.”

These observations are helping scientists probe the Cosmic Dawn era – the period shortly after the Big Bang.

Exploring the Cosmic Dawn

The Cosmic Dawn refers to a time in the history of the universe when the first stars and galaxies began to form and shine. This pivotal era occurred roughly between 100 million and 1 billion years after the Big Bang.

During the Dark Ages, the universe had cooled enough for neutral hydrogen to form, but no luminous objects yet existed to light it up.

The birth of the first stars – often massive and short-lived – marked the beginning of the Cosmic Dawn. These stars emitted intense ultraviolet radiation, which gradually ionized the surrounding hydrogen gas in a process known as reionization.

This transformed the universe from a cold, opaque environment into one that was transparent to light, enabling the large-scale structure of the cosmos to take shape.

The constellation Grus

Grus is a constellation in the southern sky, its name derived from the Latin word for “crane,” a type of large, graceful bird.

It was introduced in the late 16th century by the Dutch navigators Pieter Dirkszoon Keyser and Frederick de Houtman, during an era of celestial charting tied to European exploration of the southern hemisphere.

Grus is part of a group of constellations known as the “Southern Birds,” which also includes Phoenix, Tucana, and Pavo.

This constellation lies near the celestial south pole and is best seen from the Southern Hemisphere during the months of August through October.

Image Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, H. Atek, M. Zamani

