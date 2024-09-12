Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Tropical Storm Francine moving across the Gulf of Mexico on the afternoon of September 10, 2024.

Just hours after the photo was captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-21 satellite, the storm intensified into hurricane strength.

By September 11, Francine had become a Category 2 hurricane, reaching wind speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Storms fueled by rising ocean temperatures

“Sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to fuel and sustain storms. Meteorologists generally agree that SSTs should be above 82 degrees Fahrenheit to sustain and intensify hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons,” noted NASA.

“During the time of Francine’s development on September 8 to 10, temperatures in the southwestern Gulf were several degrees above that threshold and slightly above the 2003-2014 average for those dates, according to data from the Multiscale Ultrahigh Resolution Sea Surface Temperature (MUR SST) project.”

Impacts of Hurricane Francine

Louisiana was hit hardest by Francine, with coastal areas experiencing life-threatening storm surges up to 10 feet, heavy rainfall, and significant flooding. In Terrebonne Parish, where Francine made landfall, more than 200,000 residents lost power.

Southern regions of Texas also experienced heavy rainfall and flooding. Despite some weakening as Francine moved inland, Mississippi and other parts of the Gulf Coast still experienced flash flooding and strong winds as the system degraded into a tropical depression.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been notably active, but with an unusual break in activity leading up to Hurricane Francine.

Early start for storms

The season officially began on June 1, 2024. By early September, there had been five named storms, including three hurricanes, with one reaching Category 5 status – Hurricane Beryl in July.

Beryl set an early-season record as it intensified rapidly due to exceptionally warm sea surface temperatures.

Surprising calm

While the early part of the season saw significant activity, including Beryl’s explosive growth, the basin has experienced a surprising calm since mid-August.

From August 12 to September 3, there was no tropical activity, marking the quietest stretch in over 50 years. Experts attribute this inactivity to several factors, including cooling waters in parts of the Atlantic and shifts in atmospheric patterns over Africa that disrupted storm formation.

What’s ahead

Looking ahead, forecasts are cautious but not pessimistic. Despite the quiet period, researchers still expect more activity, with potential for further storm development through September.

Predictions are pointing to up to 14 named storms – seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes – by the end of the 2024 season.

Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico

The location of the Gulf of Mexico makes it a hotspot for hurricane development and landfall. Warm sea surface temperatures, especially in late summer and early fall, provide the energy needed for these storms to grow in intensity.

When atmospheric conditions such as low wind shear and high moisture are favorable, hurricanes can rapidly intensify, becoming major threats to coastal regions.

Little time for preparation

The Gulf of Mexico’s geography also means that hurricanes have a relatively short distance to travel before making landfall, often allowing little time for preparation.

Communities in coastal states like Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida are frequently in the path of these storms.

Devastating impacts

Over the years, hurricanes like Katrina, Harvey, and Ida have highlighted the devastating impacts, from storm surges and flooding to wind damage and disruption of infrastructure.

Due to the Gulf’s importance as an economic hub, especially for oil production and shipping, hurricanes can also have significant economic repercussions.

Climate change

The region’s vulnerability to hurricanes is compounded by climate change, which has led to warmer ocean temperatures and more intense storms.

Predictions suggest that while the overall number of hurricanes may not increase, the number of major hurricanes (Category 3 and above) could rise. This will make the Gulf Coast an even more dangerous area during hurricane season, which typically lasts from June to November.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–