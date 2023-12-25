Leavenworth, Washington in the Cascade Mountains 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the creek, ridge, and town of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains. The photo was captured on October 28, 2023 by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8.

“Winter-like names are abundant in and around Leavenworth, a Bavarian-inspired town in central Washington state. Icicle Creek and Icicle Ridge lie south of the town, which itself grew from a settlement known as Icicle Flats,” said NASA.

“Snow already capped the ridge and nearby peaks, while green vegetation remained visible at lower elevations in the valley. By December, additional snowfall transformed Leavenworth’s landscape.”

“On average, the town can see more than an inch of snow per day during the winter months. The blanket of white forms a wintery backdrop for the town’s ‘village of lights’ and other holiday festivities ongoing through most of December.”

Leavenworth is famous for its Bavarian-style architecture and atmosphere. In the 1960s, in an effort to revitalize the struggling community, the town transformed itself into a Bavarian-themed village to attract tourists.

This village offers a variety of attractions including traditional German restaurants, shops selling European goods, and annual festivals. The Oktoberfest and Christmas Lighting Festival are particularly famous, drawing visitors from all over the world.

The town hosts numerous cultural events throughout the year including music festivals, art shows, and theatrical performances, often with a German or Bavarian twist.

The region around Leavenworth is also known for its wineries and breweries, offering a range of local wines and craft beers.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

