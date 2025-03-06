Monster storm spawns severe weather across the U.S. 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features dust plumes streaming over West Texas, after a storm system developed in the Central Plains of the United States.

The low-pressure storm system produced a destructive series of severe weather events across the country.

“A powerful mid-latitude cyclone delivered a potpourri of weather hazards as it worked its way across the United States in March 2025,” said NASA.

“Beginning on March 3, the low-pressure system fanned wildfires and blinding dust storms in the Southwest, spawned severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Southeast, fueled blizzards in the Great Plains and Midwest, and dropped heavy rain in the Northeast.”

Massive dust storms

In New Mexico and Texas, the storm generated massive dust storms, known as “haboobs,” characterized by walls of dust stretching miles wide and thousands of feet high. These dust storms led to near-zero visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions and road closures.

The National Weather Service issued dust storm warnings, advising residents to stay indoors and drivers to pull over safely until conditions improved

NASA elaborated on the details captured in the image. “Clouds of dust appear to originate from arid landscapes in northern Mexico and West Texas, a region that spans the Chihuahuan Desert, cattle ranches and cotton farms, and gas and oil fields.”

“Exceptional drought has gripped West Texas for the past several months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The lack of rain has parched vegetation and dried the land surface, making the region particularly susceptible to erosion and dust storms.”

Dust storms are intensifying in the U.S.

Santiago Gassó, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, noted that dust storms are typical in this region at this time of year. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing longer droughts in the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, so we can expect more of this type of (larger) event.”

NASA noted that fierce winds and thick plumes of blowing dust led to traffic accidents, flight disruptions, school closures, power outages, and red and orange skies throughout the state and region.

“One particularly severe dust storm on March 3 sharply reduced visibility and contributed to a 21-car accident near Roswell, New Mexico.”

Blizzards, tornadoes, and fire weather

The storm also produced blizzard conditions in parts of the Rockies and the Plains, with heavy snowfall and strong winds making travel difficult and increasing the risk of power outages.

Major cities like Chicago and Milwaukee were expected to experience record low-pressure readings due to the storm’s intensity.

In addition to dust storms and blizzards, the system brought severe weather to the Southern United States, including threats of tornadoes, large hail, and strong winds.

North Texas, particularly the Dallas-Fort Worth area, faced significant impacts, with over 400,000 people experiencing power outages. An EF1 tornado struck Irving, Texas, leading to evacuations from damaged apartment complexes.

The storm’s strong winds and low humidity levels also heightened fire risks in regions like Central Texas and Alabama. Red Flag Warnings were issued due to the increased potential for rapid and intense wildfires.

Panhandle hook storms in the U.S.

A panhandle hook is a type of low-pressure storm system that originates in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle regions and then moves northeast across the central United States.

These systems are named for their characteristic “hook-shaped” track, as they often travel from the southern Plains into the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

The storms typically begin as low-pressure systems in the semi-arid regions of Texas, Oklahoma, and eastern New Mexico, where warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico meets cold, dry air from the Rockies and the northern Plains.

As the system strengthens, it moves northeastward, often following a curved path that resembles a “hook” when mapped. This movement is influenced by the jet stream, which steers the storm across the central U.S.

Panhandle hook storms are particularly dangerous because they develop quickly and can intensify rapidly. They often occur in late winter and early spring, when temperature contrasts are strongest.

The image was captured on March 4, 2025 by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

