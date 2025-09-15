Pakistan’s monsoon floods leave millions displaced



Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the devastating floods that swept across Pakistan during the summer of 2025.

The image, captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) aboard NOAA’s polar-orbiting satellite, tells a stark story. Depicted in false color to highlight the presence of water, it reveals broad areas of Pakistan’s landscape drowned beneath muddy expanses.

Rivers are indistinguishable from the surrounding countryside, demonstrating just how much territory has been lost to the flood.

A deluge that overwhelmed the land

What began as a particularly strong monsoon season in late June has turned into one of the worst flood events in living memory, with the eastern Punjab province seeing its most severe inundation in history.

Millions of people have been affected, with entire villages swallowed by rivers and farmland drowned under relentless rainfall.

By mid-August, torrential rains pounded the northern mountains, setting off destructive flash floods and landslides. Water surged downstream with little relief for communities in its path.

By the close of the month, monsoon rain totals across the country measured 21 percent higher than normal, and in Punjab the increase reached 36 percent.

These figures translated into staggering human consequences, with nearly four million people affected in eastern Punjab alone and close to two million forced to evacuate. About 4,000 villages were inundated as rivers overtopped their banks.

The human toll of Pakistan’s floods

In Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, the flooded Ravi River spilled into housing developments and submerged major roads.

To the south along the Chenab, the rising waters engulfed nearby villages and forced authorities to move more than 25,000 people – roughly half the population – from Jalalpur Pirwala by September 8.

In Sindh province, low-lying districts braced for similar outcomes. Evacuations were carried out in anticipation of floodwaters advancing along the Indus River.

The flood’s reach has gone far beyond homes and streets. According to reports, an estimated 75 percent of Pakistan’s farmland has suffered damage. Fields of rice, sugarcane, and cotton – the backbone of agricultural livelihoods – now lie underwater.

These losses will ripple across food security, household income, and the national economy for months, and possibly even years. Farmers who were already struggling with rising input costs now face the prospect of losing entire harvests.

Monsoon floods in Pakistan

The numbers highlight how overwhelming this disaster has become. Evacuations on such a scale stretch emergency services to their limits.

Relief agencies have called the flooding in Punjab the worst in the region’s history, a sobering reminder of how vulnerable the densely populated plains are when the monsoon intensifies.

The unfolding tragedy recalls the catastrophic monsoon of 2022, when Sindh province bore the brunt of widespread inundation.

Flat, low-lying terrain makes this region particularly susceptible to prolonged flooding, with waters lingering for weeks.

In 2025, once again, Sindh has been hit hard. The difference now is the sheer magnitude of rainfall concentrated over a short span of time, overwhelming embankments and drainage systems.

Recovery, resilience, and responsibility

As floodwaters begin to recede in many regions, Pakistan enters a phase where recovery is urgent but complicated. Rebuilding homes, restoring roads, and clearing debris will take months.

Restoring basic services – clean water, electricity, healthcare – is critical. Farmers must assess ruined fields, decide whether to replant, and find seeds and supplies. Many will need financial help to get back on their feet.

Global climate scientists warn that this kind of extreme monsoon behavior is becoming more likely as the atmosphere warms. Infrastructure built for past rainfall patterns may no longer suffice.

In areas like Punjab and Sindh, better flood defenses, improved drainage systems, and early warning networks will be essential to reduce future devastation.

The human cost of this disaster is not over. Displaced families will need long-term support, including food and shelter. Mental health impacts from loss and upheaval may persist.

The scale of this disaster calls for more than short-term relief. It requires long-term solutions. Governments, aid organizations, and local communities share the responsibility to rebuild in ways that not only replace what was destroyed but also create stronger, safer, and more sustainable systems for the future.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

