Planetary nebula with ethereal wings captured by Hubble

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency showcases the striking beauty of the planetary nebula NGC 2899, which resembles a moth in flight. The photo was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

“The planetary nebula NGC 2899 is shaped like a single macaroni noodle, with its edges pointed up, but its edge-on central torus is semi-transparent in the middle,” noted ESA.

“The top and bottom edges are thick and orange. The center is semi-transparent blue and green. The wider central region looks roughly like a moth, also filled with semi-transparent blue and green.”

Defining features of the planetary nebula

The nebula features a bipolar, cylindrical outflow of gas extending diagonally, driven by intense radiation and stellar winds from a central white dwarf with a scorching temperature of nearly 22,000 degrees Celsius.

“In fact, there may be two companion stars that are interacting and sculpting the nebula, which is pinched in the middle by a fragmented ring or torus – looking like a half-eaten donut,” said ESA.

Streams of gaseous “pillars” extend outward, all pointing back toward the central source of energy. The vibrant colors in the image come from glowing hydrogen and oxygen gases.

Discovery and significance of NGC 2899

NGC 2899 was discovered by British astronomer John Herschel on March 2, 1835, during his survey of the southern skies from the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. Herschel cataloged many deep-sky objects in the southern hemisphere, contributing significantly to the New General Catalogue (NGC) compiled later by John Louis Emil Dreyer.

NGC 2899 is located approximately 4,500 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Vela, which is part of the larger Vela-Puppis-Carina region of the Milky Way known for its rich star-forming activity and remnants of past stellar explosions.

Vela, whose name means “sails” in Latin, represents the sails of the ancient Greek mythological ship Argo Navis. This region of the sky is particularly abundant in nebulae, star clusters, and other deep-sky objects, making it a focal point for astronomical observations.

The nebula’s distance places it well within our galaxy, offering astronomers a valuable glimpse into the later stages of stellar evolution and the processes that sculpt and illuminate planetary nebulae.

What is a planetary nebula?

Nebulae are vast clouds of gas and dust in space, often serving as the birthplaces or remnants of stars.

They come in various types, including emission nebulae that glow due to ionized gases energized by nearby stars, reflection nebulae that shine by scattering starlight, and dark nebulae that obscure light from background stars.

Planetary nebulae form when dying stars shed their outer layers, creating colorful, often symmetrical shapes. Nebulae can span light-years across and are key to understanding the life cycles of stars and the structure of galaxies.

The fate of dying stars

Not all dying stars become planetary nebulae. In fact, stars much more massive than the Sun follow a very different and far more violent path.

These massive stars end their lives in dramatic supernova explosions, releasing tremendous energy and scattering heavy elements into space, which enriches the interstellar medium.

What remains after the explosion depends on the star’s mass. The collapsed core can form a neutron star – an incredibly dense object composed mostly of neutrons. Or, if the star was even more massive, it may create a black hole, where gravity is so intense that not even light can escape.

Examples of “winged” nebulae

Several well-known nebulae are noted for their “winged” or symmetrical, wing-like appearances, often earning them evocative nicknames.

One of the most famous is the Butterfly Nebula, located in the constellation Scorpius. This planetary nebula displays two expansive lobes that resemble butterfly wings, shaped by fast stellar winds from a dying star.

The Omega Nebula (also known as the Swan Nebula) in the constellation Sagittarius is a bright star-forming region that has been said to resemble a swan in flight. It has broad, glowing “wings” formed by clouds of ionized hydrogen gas.

Similarly, the Eagle Nebula has an overall shape reminiscent of a bird with outstretched wings, which inspired its name. It is located in the constellation Serpens and home to the iconic “Pillars of Creation.”

