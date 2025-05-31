Rare glimpse of Iceland amid unusual heatwave 

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a rare, cloud-free view of Iceland.

Due to its location in the North Atlantic Ocean, Iceland is influenced by moist air masses from both the polar and temperate regions. This results in a high frequency of cloud cover year-round.

“This false-color image has been processed using the near-infrared channel of Sentinel-3’s Ocean and Land Color Instrument (OLCI),” noted ESA.

“It highlights vegetation in shades of red and makes it easier to distinguish between vegetated areas and bare ground or solidified lava fields which appear brownish. Darker or even black areas denote fresher lava flows.”

Dramatic landscape of Iceland

Iceland is a Nordic island nation known for its dramatic natural landscapes, geothermal activity, and unique cultural heritage.

Despite its name, much of the country is not covered in ice. Instead, it features a mix of volcanic terrain, glaciers, hot springs, geysers, waterfalls, and rugged coastlines.

“More than 11% of the island is covered by glaciers – more than on the whole of continental Europe. The large, white area on the eastern part of the island is the Vatnajökull National Park, home to the Vatnajökull Glacier,” said ESA.

Large glaciers in Iceland

Vatnajökull is the largest glacier in Iceland and one of the largest in Europe, covering about 8% of the country’s landmass. It sits atop several active volcanoes, including Grímsvötn and Bárðarbunga.

The glacier feeds many rivers and creates stunning glacial landscapes, including ice caves, lagoons, and outlet glaciers.

In the image, water bodies such as rivers and glacial lakes appear as emerald green shapes scattered around the island, noted ESA. “The color is due to sediment in the water, which then flows into the ocean, dying its dark blue waters in hues of green visible along the coasts.”

“The white, circular patch in the center is Hofsjökull, the country’s third largest glacier and its largest active volcano.”

Population, culture, and economy

The capital and largest city in Iceland is Reykjavík, which is also the northernmost capital of a sovereign state in the world. Reykjavík is a cultural hub, known for its modern architecture, vibrant arts scene, and emphasis on sustainability.

The country sits atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, leading to significant volcanic and seismic activity. This geologic setting contributes to Iceland’s abundant geothermal resources, which supply most of its energy needs and heat homes and greenhouses.

Iceland has a small population, with only about 400,000 residents, most of whom live in or near the capital. The Icelandic language, a North Germanic language derived from Old Norse, has changed little over the centuries.

The country’s economy has historically relied on fishing, but it has diversified in recent decades to include tourism, renewable energy, and technology. Tourism, in particular, has surged due to Iceland’s breathtaking scenery, including landmarks such as the Blue Lagoon and the Golden Circle.

Unusual heatwave hits Iceland

The satellite image was captured during an unusual heatwave that affected Iceland earlier this month.

“Summer-like weather arrived early in Iceland, where for more than a week in May 2025, temperatures soared well above average for the time of year. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the heatwave was notable for its early arrival, longevity, and geographic scope,” noted NASA.

The early season warmth caused several species of insects to emerge weeks early, including flame carpet and red carpet moths, and even crane flies.

“The heat arrived with a high-pressure system that moved over the island from the southeast. Northeastern and eastern parts of the country faced the brunt of the heat during the 10-day period, with temperatures in places that reached at least 10°C (18°F) above the 2015-2024 average for the time of year,” said NASA.

This event is a powerful reminder of how dynamic Earth’s climate system is – and how atmospheric anomalies can have wide-ranging effects, even in areas typically known for their cool, temperate conditions.

Image Credit: ESA/ Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission

