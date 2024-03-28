Saharan dust invades Portugal and Spain

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Saharan dust invading Portugal and Spain in late March 2024. Sand and dust particles are lifted into the atmosphere and transported by hot winds known as the “calima.”
“Suspended particles reached the region on March 21, coloring skies orange and degrading air quality for several days,” said NASA.
“The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured this image of dust enveloping the Iberian Peninsula on March 22.”
“On that day, snowy slopes at a ski resort near Granada were tinged with brown from dust deposition and other areas saw ‘muddy’ rain, according to news reports.”
In a recent study, experts noted that the frequency and intensity of wintertime Saharan dust intrusions are on the rise.
“While winter 2023 was comparatively calm in terms of dust, the extreme events are back in 2024, the study authors said in media coverage. In addition to the March storm, powerful winds sent desert dust streaming over the Canary Islands and north toward the U.K. in January 2024,” said NASA.
“The researchers suggested several factors that may be contributing to these recent intense events. One is an ongoing drought in northwest Africa increasing the amount of dust that can be carried away by the wind.”
“Another is ‘blocking’ weather patterns that divert the jet stream and result in winds more often blowing north from the Sahara.”
Saharan dust intrusions can have significant impacts on air quality, weather, and climate in the receiving regions. Here’s a detailed overview:
The intensity of Saharan dust intrusions, especially during wintertime, can be influenced by several factors:
Wintertime intrusions, while generally less intense than summer events, can still have significant impacts. The frequency and intensity of these intrusions can vary from year to year, influenced by broader climatic patterns such as the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) and the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
Advancements in satellite remote sensing and ground-based measurements have improved the monitoring and understanding of Saharan dust intrusions. Research continues to focus on quantifying their impacts on climate, human health, and ecosystems, as well as predicting their timing and intensity with better accuracy.
Understanding the dynamics of Saharan dust transport is crucial for preparing and mitigating its impacts on human health, ecosystems, and climate. Continuous research and monitoring efforts are essential to grasp the full scope of its effects and variability, especially in the context of climate change.
Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory
