Sediment swirling in the Gulf of Alaska • Earth.com

Sediment swirling in the Gulf of Alaska

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features sediment swirling in the Gulf of Alaska on December 29, 2023.

“After an unusually snowy start to winter, southern Alaska’s coastline remained under a blanket of white in late December,” said NASA.

“Meanwhile, greens and tans swirled in the dark blue water offshore. The dullness of the hues near shore suggests that the water is mostly colored by sediment. It is likely that phytoplankton – microscopic plant-like organisms – contributed to some of the hues farther from the coast.”

According to NASA, much of the sediment in this region comes from “glacial flour” carried into the gulf by the Copper River. 

“Glacial flour forms as glaciers move over bedrock and grind it into a fine silt. When suspended in water, glacial flour can make the water appear an opaque turquoise color – similar to phytoplankton blooms. The sediment carries iron and other nutrients that can spur the growth of these tiny marine organisms,” explained NASA.

Aimee Neeley, a biological oceanographer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, noted that there are always phytoplankton in the water, but usually at lower levels in the wintertime at these latitudes.

The Gulf of Alaska is a vast and biologically rich body of water that lies at the northernmost part of the Pacific Ocean, encircled by Alaska. 

The gulf extends approximately 1,500 miles from the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands in the west to the Alexander Archipelago in the east.

Characterized by a subarctic climate, it’s known for heavy rain and snowfall. The region is also prone to frequent storms and is a significant pathway for colder northern weather patterns moving into the United States.

The Gulf of Alaska is home to a diverse marine ecosystem. It supports many species of fish, such as salmon and halibut, and is also a habitat for marine mammals like whales, sea lions, and seals.

The image was captured by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
01-08-2024
Sediment swirling in the Gulf of Alaska
01-07-2024
The unique ecosystem of South Georgia island 
01-06-2024
Seasonal sea ice breaks away from the Antarctic Peninsula 
01-05-2024
The Atacama Desert on the west coast of South America
01-04-2024
Hills and sand dunes of southern Mauritania
01-03-2024
Northeast Somalia: A landscape shaped by wind and water
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved