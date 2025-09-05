Sparkling stellar nursery in the Lobster Nebula

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a clear view of a stunning stellar nursery captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Captured in extraordinary detail, Webb’s latest image shows not a mountain range, but a wall of cosmic dust sculpted by fierce radiation and winds.

This landscape looks tranquil from a distance, yet it is a turbulent region where giant stars shape their surroundings and new stars continue to form.

A vibrant stellar nursery

The universe is far from static. Clouds of gas and dust collapse, stars ignite, and entire regions blaze with fresh energy. One such place is the Lobster Nebula, sitting about 5,500 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius.

At its core lies Pismis 24, a vibrant cluster filled with some of the hottest, youngest stars ever seen.

Pismis 24-1 was once thought to be a single behemoth. It has since been revealed to be at least two stars, weighing in at 74 and 66 times the mass of the Sun.

Even separated, they rank among the most massive and luminous stars known. Their combined brilliance dominates the cluster, carving out surrounding gas and dust while igniting new rounds of star birth in their wake.

Nearby stars, some almost eight times hotter than the Sun, pour out streams of scorching energy. These powerful forces hollow out cavities in the nebula, sweep up dense ridges of material, and create striking spires that stretch across light-years of space.

Thousands of stars unveiled

Webb used its infrared vision to peer past veils of dust that once obscured regions like this. The image, captured by the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), reveals thousands of stars scattered across the scene.

The most brilliant ones, marked with six-pointed diffraction spikes, are the cluster’s largest members. Smaller stars, tinted white, yellow, or red depending on their type and the dust around them, fill in the tapestry.

Behind them, tens of thousands more stars belonging to the Milky Way shine through, giving a sense of the cluster’s place within our galaxy.

The tallest spire in the image stretches some 5.4 light-years from base to tip. Its width is immense – wide enough to fit more than 200 solar systems laid end to end, each extending out to Neptune’s orbit.

These structures are not permanent. Radiation and stellar winds gnaw at their edges, compressing pockets of gas until new stars ignite deep inside them.

Colors that tell a story

The Webb image isn’t just striking – it carries information coded in color. Cyan traces ionized hydrogen gas, heated to extremes by the cluster’s massive stars. Orange represents fine dust grains, made of molecules similar to smoke on Earth.

“Red signifies cooler, denser molecular hydrogen. The darker the red, the denser the gas. Black denotes the densest gas, which is not emitting light. The wispy white features are dust and gas that are scattering starlight,” noted ESA.

These colors reveal how stars interact with their surroundings. They show where winds are strongest, where new stars are forming, and where raw material is being stripped away.

A closer look at stellar nurseries

Studying clusters like Pismis 24 helps scientists answer long-standing questions about the birth of massive stars.

These giants are rare, short-lived, and shape their galaxies more than smaller stars ever could. Their radiation and explosions seed space with heavy elements that later become planets, atmospheres, and even life.

Yet the earliest years of star clusters remain difficult to observe because they form deep within thick clouds of dust.

That is where Webb’s sharp infrared vision makes all the difference. By cutting through the obscuring layers, it exposes the full story of how stars as large as Pismis 24-1 grow, interact, and ultimately transform their environment.

Stellar nursery in the Lobster Nebula

Massive stars influence everything around them. They trigger new waves of star formation while also tearing regions apart. Their deaths in violent supernovae scatter elements like carbon, oxygen, and iron – the building blocks of rocky planets and living organisms.

Understanding the origins of massive stars isn’t just about distant astronomy. It connects directly to how our own Sun and solar system came to be.

The Lobster Nebula is one of the nearest and most accessible sites where this process is happening on a grand scale. By studying it, researchers gain rare insight into a stage of cosmic evolution that set the stage for countless solar systems across the galaxy.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–