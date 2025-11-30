Stellar nursery emerges from the darkness with a red glow

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a rare look inside a distant stellar nursery.

Stars are born in places we rarely get to see up close. These hidden pockets of gas and dust sit far beyond our neighborhood, yet they shape the story of galaxies.

Stellar nursery makes an appearance

Every so often, a new image lets us peer into one of these nurseries. That’s the case with Hubble’s new view of N159, a cold hydrogen cloud about 160,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado.

The stellar nursery sits inside the Large Magellanic Cloud, the largest of the small galaxies that orbit the Milky Way.

The cloud itself is enormous. The entire N159 complex stretches roughly 150 light-years across, which is almost 10 million times the distance between Earth and the Sun.

Today’s close-up shows only a small piece of this region, but even that portion is packed with activity.

Inside this deep-freeze environment, where temperatures plunge far below anything we know on Earth, young stars press against the gas around them and begin to shine.

A close look at a distant birthplace

This region is one of the most massive star-forming clouds in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Astronomers have studied N159 for many years because it offers a clear look at how stars form in environments different from our own.

High-pressure pockets inside the cloud collapse under gravity, and from that slow squeeze, new stars take shape.

Some of the stars seen here are extremely hot and heavy, and their intense energy lights up the gas with a reddish glow. Hubble is especially good at picking up this kind of light.

The glow comes from excited hydrogen atoms, which respond strongly to ultraviolet radiation coming from nearby newborn stars.

The influence of young stars

Once stars switch on, they don’t sit quietly. Their radiation starts to reshape the cloud that made them.

In this image, some bright stars look like they’re wrapped in reddish material, while others appear inside round, hollow-looking bubbles where the darkness of space peeks through.

These circular shapes form because young stars send out powerful winds and high-energy radiation that fry their surroundings and push gas outward.

This process, often called stellar feedback, plays a major part in how star-forming regions evolve. If the winds are strong enough, they carve new cavities and change the density of the cloud.

These changes can slow down star formation in one spot but encourage it somewhere else. That constant push-and-pull keeps regions like N159 in motion for millions of years.

Why N159 stands out

Star-forming regions come in many sizes and shapes, but N159 is unusually active.

Cold hydrogen clouds like this one can hold huge amounts of material, and over time, they break into smaller pockets that give rise to clusters of stars.

The variety in temperature, density, and internal motion makes N159 a valuable target for research.

Images captured at different wavelengths reveal layers of structure, from the quiet cores where stars begin forming to the hotter, glowing shells shaped by young giants.

That mix helps astronomers trace the full life cycle of material inside the cloud, from collapse to ignition.

Understanding how galaxies grow

Star formation drives the evolution of galaxies. Over long stretches of time, clouds like N159 supply the stars that light up a galaxy and enrich it with heavier elements.

When massive stars die, they send those elements back into the surrounding gas, where they contribute to the next round of star birth.

Because the Large Magellanic Cloud differs from the Milky Way in size, composition, and structure, it lets researchers compare how these processes play out under different conditions.

Each new observation brings scientists a little closer to understanding how galaxies build themselves over time.

As new observations continue to reveal fresh details, regions like this remind us that the universe is always shifting – full of places where new stars are waiting to take their turn.



