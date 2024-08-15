Svalbard melts into the Arctic Ocean 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Svalbard, an archipelago located in the Arctic Ocean midway between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

The image is focused on Nordaustlandet – the second largest island in the archipelago. Water and sediment is visibly draining into the Arctic Ocean.

“Sediment is likely causing the striking swirls of color in the water surrounding the island,” noted NASA. “The melting of seasonal snow and an older, compressed layer of snow called ‘firn,’ left some areas of glacial ice bare and exposed in the images.”

Extreme melting in Svalbard

According to NASA, the ice caps of Svalbard suffered extreme episodes of melting in summer 2024, which was driven by exceptionally high air temperatures.

“Situated between mainland Norway and the North Pole, Svalbard is one of the fastest-warming places on the planet. Over half of its land area is covered with ice, composing about 6 percent of the planet’s glaciated area outside of Greenland and Antarctica.”

Temperatures in late July and early August were around seven degrees Fahrenheit above average across the region. “The heat took its toll on Svalbard, home to some of Earth’s northernmost glaciers, causing snow and ice to rapidly melt,” said NASA.

Record surface melt rates

Xavier Fettweis, a climatologist at the University of Liège, reported that Svalbard’s ice caps broke their all-time record for daily surface melt on July 23, 2024. On this day, Svalbard shed about 55 millimeters of water equivalent, which is five times the normal rate.

“The exceptional melting continued into August, corresponding with a persistent heat dome that baked parts of Scandinavia’s Arctic,” said NASA.

According to the Copernicus State of the Climate report, Svalbard experienced its warmest summer on record in 2023.

More about the Svalbard archipelago

Svalbard is known for its stunning, stark landscapes, characterized by glaciers, mountains, and fjords, as well as its extreme polar climate.

The islands are part of Norway, although they operate under a unique international treaty that allows citizens of signatory countries to live and work there without a visa.

The largest settlement, Longyearbyen, serves as the administrative center and is home to a mix of Norwegians and international residents.

Svalbard community

Despite its remote location, Svalbard has a relatively modern infrastructure, including schools, shops, and even a university center dedicated to Arctic research.

The community is tightly knit, with a strong emphasis on outdoor activities, especially given the region’s extraordinary natural environment.

Wildlife

Svalbard is also famous for its wildlife, particularly polar bears, which outnumber the human population.

The islands are one of the few places where polar bears can be seen in their natural habitat, and there are strict regulations to protect both the animals and the people who live there.

Additionally, Svalbard is home to a variety of other Arctic wildlife, including reindeer, Arctic foxes, and a rich array of bird species.

Scientific research

The archipelago has a significant role in scientific research, particularly in fields related to climate change, given its sensitive Arctic environment.

Svalbard is also home to the Global Seed Vault, a secure facility that stores seeds from around the world to safeguard the planet’s biodiversity in case of a global catastrophe.

Economy

Historically, Svalbard was used as a base for whaling and later for coal mining, which brought the first permanent settlements.

Today, while mining still exists on a smaller scale, the economy has shifted more towards tourism and research, drawing visitors and scientists from all over the world to experience its unique and pristine environment.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

