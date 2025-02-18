Tasmania bushfires: A growing crisis in an era of climate change

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke streaming from Tasmania, where bushfires were ignited by dry lightning strikes earlier this month.

By February 5, more than a dozen fires were burning in the state’s remote central and western regions.

Bushfires fueled by challenging conditions

Communities such as Zeehan, Corinna, and Pieman Heads have been threatened, leading to evacuations and significant disruptions during the peak tourism season.

“In early February 2025, bushfires ignited in northwestern Tasmania, where they have continued to burn on the island for more than a week amid windy, warm, and dry conditions,” said NASA.

“Smoke from the fires is visible in this image, acquired at about 4 p.m. local time on February 12, 2025, by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite.”

Impacts of the Tasmania bushfires

The fires have burned over 90,000 hectares, with a combined perimeter exceeding 1,200 kilometers.

The fires are expected to continue burning for several more weeks. Due to the region’s remote and challenging terrain, authorities report that significant effort is still needed to gain control over the blazes.

“According to a heatwave warning from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), much of the state’s west coast saw severe heatwave conditions on several days during the week of February 10,” noted NASA.

“The region has also been exceptionally dry. For example, the past 12-month period has been the driest on record (since 1900) along the coastal areas near Sandy Cape.”

Cultural and heritage sites

One significant area under threat is the takayna/Tarkine region in northwest Tasmania. This region is home to a grove of ancient Huon pine trees, including one estimated to be between 2,500 and 3,000 years old, making it the oldest known Huon pine.

The Yellowband Plain fire has burned perilously close to this grove, coming within meters of these irreplaceable trees.

Firefighters from Tasmania, interstate, and New Zealand are collaborating to control the blazes and help protect the Huon pine trees, as well as Indigenous heritage sites.

Efforts to assess and mitigate the damage have been hampered by challenging weather conditions, including low cloud cover that restricts aerial surveys. Strong winds of up to 50 miles per hour have also complicated efforts to contain the bushfires.

Climate change is intensifying bushfires

Climate change and bushfires are deeply interconnected, with rising global temperatures intensifying the frequency and severity of wildfires in many regions.

Warmer temperatures lead to drier conditions, reducing moisture in vegetation and making it more susceptible to ignition. Prolonged droughts – which are becoming more common due to climate change – further dry out forests and grasslands, creating an abundance of flammable material.

Extreme heat waves increase the likelihood of fires starting and spreading rapidly. Higher temperatures also contribute to stronger winds, which can fan flames and carry embers over long distances, igniting new fires.

Additionally, shifting weather patterns are altering fire seasons, making them longer and more unpredictable. Some areas that previously had clear fire seasons are now experiencing fires year-round.

Shifting behavior of wildfires

Climate change is also affecting the way bushfires behave. Many recent wildfires have been more intense, burning hotter and spreading faster than historical fires. This makes them harder to control and increases their impact on communities, ecosystems, and wildlife.

The destruction of forests not only contributes to immediate carbon emissions but also reduces the planet’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide, creating a feedback loop that worsens climate change.

Consequences of increased fire activity

Beyond the direct effects on landscapes and air quality, increased bushfire activity has severe consequences for human health, economies, and biodiversity.

Smoke from large wildfires contains fine particles that can cause respiratory problems and other health issues, even for people far from the fire zones.

Wildlife struggles to escape or recover from habitat destruction, sometimes pushing species closer to extinction.

Mitigating the risks

Efforts to mitigate these risks include better fire management strategies, improved early warning systems, and sustainable land-use practices.

However, long-term solutions require addressing the root cause – reducing greenhouse gas emissions to slow down global warming.

Without significant action, climate change will continue to fuel more extreme and destructive bushfires, with devastating consequences for both nature and society.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–