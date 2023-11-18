The North Channel between Ireland and Scotland

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features the North Channel, a strait in the British Isles that separates Northern Ireland from southwestern Scotland. The false-color radar image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

“The North Channel is a strait linking the Irish Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean and spans a width of about 22 kilometers at its narrowest point,” said ESA.

“This dual-polarization image combines information from horizontal and vertical radar pulses. This processing technique helps to distinguish different types of surface, thereby providing detailed information.”

“Here, most of the land is shown in vibrant shades of green and yellow, with built-up areas appearing much lighter than the surroundings. Water is clearly reflected in various shades of blue.”

The North Channel is part of the maritime boundary between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The channel has a varied marine environment, rich in wildlife, and is known for its strong tidal currents. 

It’s also a popular route for ferry services between Northern Ireland and Scotland, as well as a challenging path for swimmers attempting to cross between the two islands. The North Channel holds historical significance and is a site of cultural and natural interest.

Image Credit: ESA 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
11-18-2023
The North Channel between Ireland and Scotland
11-17-2023
Biesbosch National Park in the Netherlands 
11-16-2023
Mount Etna erupts on the island of Sicily
11-15-2023
Water levels rebounded in Lake Powell 
11-14-2023
Dust blows across the Taklamakan desert in northwest China
11-13-2023
The unique ecosystem of South Georgia island 
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved