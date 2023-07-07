 The Vjosa River flows freely in Albania • Earth.com

The Vjosa River flows freely in Albania

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Vjosa River, which is one of the only free-flowing rivers still found in Europe. According to NASA, there are more than 1.2 million dams and other barriers on rivers across the European continent.

The Vjosa River flows for 169 miles from the Pindus Mountains through northwestern Greece and southwestern Albania.

“On September 9, 2022, the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured this natural-color image of the river winding through several gorges and its wide sand- and gravel-filled channel before draining into the Adriatic Sea,” says NASA.

“In Greece (just southeast of this image), the river is called the Aoös and flows through the rugged terrain and dense forests of Vikos-Aoös National Park. It joins with a large tributary (the Sarandapor) near the border with Albania and then navigates through a sequence of steep canyons.” 

“At the river’s middle reaches, it flows across wide gravel and sand bars and develops multiple interlacing braided channels. As additional tributaries (including the Drino, Bënça, and Shushicë rivers) flow into the Vjosa, the braided channels revert to being a single meandering channel in the lowlands near the Adriatic Sea.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Staff Writer

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
07-07-2023
The Vjosa River flows freely in Albania
07-06-2023
The city of Seoul, South Korea 
07-05-2023
Seepweed plants brighten up the coast in northeastern China
07-04-2023
Siling Lake on the Tibetan Plateau
07-03-2023
Dust from Africa streams through the Tokar Gap
07-02-2023
Plankton colors provide information about ocean health
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved