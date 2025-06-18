Thousands of colors in the Sculptor Galaxy - Earth.com

Thousands of colors in the Sculptor Galaxy

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) features a stunning view of the Sculptor Galaxy, one of the brightest spiral galaxies visible from Earth.

The ultra-detailed image, which was captured using ESO’s Very Large Telescope, reveals features in the Sculptor Galaxy that have never been seen before. 

ESO researcher Enrico Congiu led a new study on the Sculptor Galaxy that is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics

A galaxy-wide view of Sculptor 

The team observed the galaxy in thousands of wavelengths at once, collecting an immense amount of data from every point across its structure. This allowed them to build a comprehensive, galaxy-wide view of how stars live and evolve within Sculptor.

“Galaxies are incredibly complex systems that we are still struggling to understand,” said Congiu.

“The Sculptor Galaxy is in a sweet spot. It is close enough that we can resolve its internal structure and study its building blocks with incredible detail, but at the same time, big enough that we can still see it as a whole system.”

Thousands of distinct colors 

Galaxies span hundreds of thousands of light-years, yet their evolution is shaped by processes unfolding on much smaller scales. 

The fundamental components of a galaxy – stars, gas, and dust – each emit light in distinct colors. The more shades of color captured in an image, the deeper the insight into a galaxy’s internal structure. 

Traditional images typically contain only a few colors, but the new map of the Sculptor Galaxy includes thousands. 

This rich spectrum provides astronomers with detailed information about the galaxy’s stars, gas, and dust – from their ages and chemical makeup to how they’re moving through space.

Mapping the Sculptor Galaxy 

The research team spent more than 50 hours observing the Sculptor Galaxy using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on the Very Large Telescope. 

To capture the full view – spanning roughly 65,000 light-years – they combined over 100 separate exposures into a single, detailed mosaic. 

According to study co-author Kathryn Kreckel from Heidelberg University, Germany, this makes the map a potent tool. 

“We can zoom in to study individual regions where stars form at nearly the scale of individual stars, but we can also zoom out to study the galaxy as a whole,” said Kreckel. 

Hundreds of planetary nebulae 

In their initial analysis of the data, the team identified around 500 planetary nebulae scattered throughout the Sculptor Galaxy.

Study co-author Fabian Scheuermann, a doctoral student at Heidelberg University, emphasized the significance of the discovery. 

Scheuermann noted that when astronomers study galaxies outside of our own cosmic neighborhood, they normally detect fewer than 100 planetary nebulae in each one. 

A galaxy of extremes

The Sculptor Galaxy, also known as NGC 253, is located about 11.4 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor. It’s classified as a starburst galaxy, meaning it’s undergoing an exceptionally high rate of star formation

This vigorous star-making activity is especially intense in its central regions, where dense clouds of gas and dust feed the birth of new stars. 

The galaxy is tilted at a steep angle from our perspective, which gives it a striking, elongated appearance when viewed through telescopes.

Notable features of the Sculptor Galaxy 

Discovered in 1783 by Caroline Herschel, the Sculptor Galaxy has become a popular target for both professional astronomers and amateur skywatchers due to its brightness and relative proximity. 

It’s part of the Sculptor Group, one of the nearest groups of galaxies to our Local Group. Despite being rich in star-forming regions, much of its inner structure is veiled by thick dust lanes. 

However, infrared and X-ray observations have helped scientists peer through the obscuring material to study the galaxy’s core, revealing a wealth of activity including supernova remnants and a possible central black hole.

The Sculptor Galaxy is also notable for its extended halo of stars and gas, which suggests past interactions or mergers with smaller galaxies. 

This halo, along with its active central region, makes NGC 253 a valuable subject for understanding how galaxies evolve, form stars, and recycle gas over time. Its combination of beauty and scientific richness continues to make it a focus of galactic studies.

Image Credit: European Southern Observatory 

—–

