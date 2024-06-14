Unraveling the mysteries of galaxy NGC 6744

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features NGC 6744 – a large, barred spiral galaxy located approximately 30 million light-years away in the constellation Pavo.

The galaxy is often considered a close analog to the Milky Way due to its similar structure and size, spanning about 175,000 light-years across.

Euclid space mission

The image was captured by the Euclid space telescope. NGC 6744 stands out as a prime example of the galaxies currently forming the majority of stars in the nearby universe, making it an ideal subject for study with the Euclid mission.

Euclid’s extensive field-of-view allows it to capture the entire galaxy, showcasing not only its large-scale spiral structure but also revealing intricate details on smaller scales across various wavelengths. These details include feather-like dust lanes, known as “spurs,” emerging from the spiral arms.

Star formation in NGC 6744

Euclid’s observations enable scientists to count individual stars within NGC 6744, trace the distribution of stars and dust throughout the galaxy, and map the dust associated with the gas that fuels new star formation.

Star formation is a key process in the growth and evolution of galaxies, making these studies crucial for understanding galaxy evolution and the current appearance of our universe.

Researchers are utilizing Euclid’s data to explore the relationship between dust, gas, and star formation; to map the distribution of different stellar populations and identify regions of active star formation; and to investigate the underlying physics of spiral galaxy structures.

Spiral arms play a significant role in star formation by compressing gas, yet the precise mechanisms behind this process are still unclear. The presence of “spurs” along NGC 6744’s spiral arms offers valuable insights into the dynamics of star formation within these structures.

Discovering new dwarf galaxies

Additionally, Euclid’s dataset will help scientists identify clusters of old stars (globular clusters) and discover new dwarf galaxies around NGC 6744. Remarkably, Euclid has already identified a new dwarf satellite galaxy of NGC 6744, a surprising discovery given the galaxy’s extensive prior study.

With Euclid’s detailed observations, scientists are gaining a deeper understanding of the processes shaping galaxies, providing essential clues to the evolution and appearance of the universe.

More about NGC 6744

NGC 6744’s disk is rich in star-forming regions and contains numerous young, bright blue stars. The galaxy’s nucleus is slightly elongated and has a bar structure, which influences the motion of the stars and gas within it.

The spiral arms of NGC 6744 are well-defined and extend outward, wrapping around the central bar. Additionally, NGC 6744 has a smaller companion galaxy, NGC 6744A, which is interacting with it, adding to the complexity and interest of this distant system.

Spiral galaxies

Spiral galaxies are one of the most common types of galaxies in the universe, characterized by their distinct, spiral-shaped structure.

The galaxies typically consist of a flat, rotating disk containing stars, gas, and dust, along with a central concentration of stars known as the bulge. This bulge is often surrounded by a halo of older stars.

The spiral arms, which extend from the central bulge, are regions of active star formation and are rich in young, hot stars, giving them a bright, bluish appearance.

These arms are also sites where interstellar gas and dust are concentrated, leading to the formation of new stars.

Spiral galaxies are classified into different types based on the tightness of their spirals and the size of their central bulge, with classifications ranging from tightly wound arms in Sa galaxies to more loosely wound arms in Sc galaxies. The Milky Way, our home galaxy, is a prime example of a spiral galaxy.

Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA

