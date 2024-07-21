Visualizing the seasons of central Ethiopia

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a false-color radar depiction of central Ethiopia.

According to ESA, the photograph is a blend of multiple Sentinel-1 images from spring, summer and autumn 2023, which have been overlaid to create this single image.

“Radar images capture surface texture rather than reflected light so they are naturally black and white but here images from each season have been assigned a different color: red, green and blue respectively,” explained ESA.

“When the images are combined, the different colors reveal variations that occurred in the different seasons.”

Rugged terrain of central Ethiopia

ESA noted that Ethiopia’s terrain is one of the most rugged in Africa. The landscape is primarily characterized by highlands and plateaus.

The Ethiopian Highlands, also known as the Roof of Africa, dominate this region and include some of the highest peaks in Africa, such as Ras Dashen. The terrain features steep escarpments, deep valleys, and numerous rivers.

The central part of the country is also home to the Great Rift Valley, which runs through Ethiopia and includes a series of lakes and volcanic mountains. This region’s varied topography contributes to its rich biodiversity and distinct climate zones.

Lakes of central Ethiopia

According to ESA, water bodies appear dark in this image because flat water surfaces reflect the radar signal away from the satellite. “The various colors visible in some lakes are due either to the changing surface currents and sediments from rivers or to variations in water level.”

Lake Ziway is one of the largest lakes in the region. It is located about 160 kilometers south of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The lake is known for its rich birdlife, including large populations of pelicans, cormorants, and herons. Lake Ziway also supports fishing communities.

Lake Shala is the deepest lake in the Ethiopian Rift Valley and is known for its volcanic origins. It has a maximum depth of 266 meters and is surrounded by hot springs and steep, rocky cliffs.

Climate of central Ethiopia

Central Ethiopia features a diverse climate, primarily influenced by its elevation and geographical location within the tropics.

Highland climate

Much of central Ethiopia consists of highlands, with elevations ranging from 1,500 to over 3,000 meters above sea level. These highlands experience a temperate climate, with cooler temperatures compared to the lowlands.

The average temperatures range from 50 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The higher elevations, such as those found in the Ethiopian Highlands, can experience temperatures that are close to freezing at night.

Rainy seasons

Central Ethiopia has two main rainy seasons. The primary rainy season, known as the “Kiremt,” occurs from June to September and brings the majority of the annual rainfall.

The “Belg,” or short rainy season, occurs from March to May. The rainfall during these periods supports agriculture, which is a key part of the region’s economy.

Dry season

The dry season, known as the “Bega,” spans from October to February. During this time, the region experiences significantly less rainfall, and the weather tends to be sunny and dry.

Culture of central Ethiopia

The culture of central Ethiopia is a dynamic blend of ancient traditions and modern influences. This culture is characterized by a strong sense of community and a profound connection to the region’s historical and spiritual roots.

The Amhara people have played a significant role in the cultural and political life of central Ethiopia. The Amhara are known for their rich heritage, which includes the Amharic language, a Semitic tongue that serves as one of the country’s official languages.

Orthodox Christianity is a key aspect of central Ethiopian culture, particularly among the Amhara and other highland communities.

This part of East Africa is also known for its traditional music and dance, which reflect the region’s historical depth and cultural diversity.

The cuisine of central Ethiopia is another significant cultural aspect, with injera (a spongy flatbread made from teff) being a staple food. Injera is typically served with a variety of stews (wats) and salads.

The communal eating experience, where meals are shared from a single large plate, emphasizes the importance of community and togetherness.

Image Credit: ESA

