Webb reveals the brightest stellar nursery in our galaxy

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a stunning scene deep in the Milky Way, where stars are being born at a furious pace.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured Sagittarius B2, the Milky Way’s largest and most active star-forming cloud. The star nursery is located just a few hundred light-years from the supermassive black hole at the galaxy’s core.

Astronomers describe Sagittarius B2 as an engine of creation. Despite containing just 10 percent of the star-making gas in the galactic center, it produces half of the stars.

Webb’s near-infrared and mid-infrared eyes have now revealed this crowded stellar nursery in unmatched detail, showing both the brilliance of newborn stars and the mystery of dark, hidden clouds.

Sagittarius B2’s extreme neighborhood

Located close to the giant black hole known as Sagittarius A*, the region surrounding Sagittarius B2 is among the most extreme in the galaxy.

The environment is packed with stars, complex magnetic fields, and turbulent gas. Infrared light is essential here because visible light is blocked by dense dust. Webb’s instruments can cut through much of this obscurity, exposing young stars still wrapped in warm clouds.

Astronomers hope that the new observations will help answer a central question: why is Sagittarius B2 such a prolific nursery compared to the rest of the galactic center?

The new images offer an unprecedented view of the dense mix of material, but they also highlight something unexpected.

Darkness in a place of light

Not every corner of the Webb images is glowing. Some patches are almost featureless, appearing like empty voids.

In reality, these areas are anything but empty. They are so thick with gas and dust that even Webb’s infrared instruments cannot pierce them.

These hidden clumps hold the raw material for future stars and cradle those that are still too young to emit visible light.

Such cocoons are crucial for understanding how stars grow in their earliest stages. By studying the edges of these opaque zones, astronomers can trace the boundaries where light begins to break free.

A tale of two instruments

One reason Webb is such a powerful tool lies in its ability to capture the same scene in multiple wavelengths of infrared light. The Mid-Infrared Instrument, or MIRI, is especially sensitive to the glow of warm dust heated by very young, massive stars.

MIRI’s view of Sagittarius B2 shows glowing filaments and clumps, with the reddest section – Sagittarius B2 North – standing out as one of the richest molecular regions known.

The difference between MIRI and the Near-Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, is striking. In MIRI’s images, gas and dust dominate, while most stars fade from sight.

In today’s featured image from NIRCam, the opposite is true: colorful stars take center stage, punctuated by only occasional bright clouds.

Together, these perspectives provide a more complete picture of how stars emerge in such crowded environments.

Searching for the timeline of creation

With Webb’s new data, scientists are preparing to measure the masses and ages of individual stars in Sagittarius B2. The results may reveal whether this region has been steadily forming stars for millions of years or if some unknown process triggered the recent surge in activity.

The puzzle is clear: although the galactic center holds vast stores of gas, most of it is not forming stars efficiently.

Sagittarius B2 is the exception, turning its limited supply into a disproportionate share of new suns. Understanding why could reshape our knowledge of how galaxies grow and evolve.

Building the Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful observatory ever launched into space. Its creation was an international effort involving NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency.

ESA not only provided the Ariane 5 rocket that delivered Webb into orbit, but also contributed key instruments.

The NIRSpec spectrograph and half of the MIRI instrument were developed in Europe, with the MIRI European Consortium leading its design and construction in partnership with institutions in the United States.

Now, with its golden mirrors unfolding the hidden structures of the universe, Webb continues to deliver images that expand both scientific knowledge and human imagination.

Sagittarius B2 is only the latest window into a cosmic story still unfolding, where dust, gas, and gravity combine to light the galaxy with new stars.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, A. Ginsburg (University of Florida), N. Budaiev (University of Florida), T. Yoo (University of Florida). Image processing: A. Pagan (STScI)

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–