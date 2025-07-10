Webb reveals the Cat's Paw Nebula in stunning detail

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features the Cat’s Paw Nebula – a massive, active star-forming region in the constellation Scorpius. Also known as NGC 6334, the nebula is located about 4,000 light-years away from Earth.

The nebula’s name comes from its appearance. When viewed in visible or infrared light, it resembles a cat’s paw with bright lobes that look like giant toe beans.

“To celebrate the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope’s third year of highly productive science, astronomers used the telescope to scratch beyond the surface of the Cat’s Paw Nebula (NGC 6334), a massive, local star-forming region,” said ESA.

“This area is of great interest to scientists, having been subject to previous study by NASA/ESA’s Hubble and retired NASA Spitzer Space telescopes, as they seek to understand the multiple steps required for a turbulent molecular cloud to transition to stars.”

Activity in the Cat’s Paw Nebula

The Cat’s Paw Nebula is a stellar nursery, teeming with young, hot stars that are still forming from clouds of gas and dust. It spans roughly 50 light-years across and glows red, primarily due to the presence of ionized hydrogen gas illuminated by ultraviolet radiation from the newborn stars.

Much of the star formation remains hidden in visible light because of dense dust clouds, but observations in infrared and radio wavelengths have revealed an incredible amount of ongoing activity beneath the surface.

NGC 6334 is particularly rich in massive stars, including some that are over ten times the mass of the Sun.

Because of this, it’s often used by astronomers to study the early stages of high-mass star formation, which are less understood than the processes that form lower-mass stars.

The region is also home to a number of protostars and clusters still wrapped in dusty cocoons, making it a dynamic and evolving part of our galaxy.

New details in the Cat’s Paw Nebula

“With its near-infrared capabilities and sharp resolution, the telescope ‘clawed’ back a portion of a singular ‘toe bean,’ revealing a subset of mini toe bean-reminiscent structures composed of gas, dust, and young stars,” noted ESA.

“Webb’s view reveals a chaotic scene still in development: massive young stars are carving away at nearby gas and dust, while their bright starlight is producing a bright nebulous glow represented in blue.”

Although only recently recognized in modern astronomy, the Cat’s Paw Nebula has become iconic – not just for its curious shape, but also for the insight it offers into how massive stars form in the Milky Way.

The constellation Scorpius

Scorpius is one of the most striking constellations in the night sky, especially visible during the summer months in the Southern Hemisphere and lower latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere.

Its shape is unusually recognizable, forming a long, curving line that resembles a scorpion with a curled tail and extended claws.

In mythology, Scorpius is often associated with the story of Orion, the great hunter. According to one version of the myth, Orion boasted that he could kill all the animals on Earth, which angered the goddess Artemis. To punish him, she sent a giant scorpion to defeat him.

After a fierce battle, both Orion and the scorpion were placed among the stars on opposite sides of the sky. To this day, Orion sets as Scorpius rises, as if the hunter is still fleeing from the celestial scorpion.

Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius, is a red supergiant whose name means “rival of Mars” due to its reddish hue and brightness. Antares serves as the scorpion’s heart and is one of the most prominent stars in the night sky.

Because Scorpius lies along the plane of the Milky Way, it is filled with dense star fields and deep-sky objects. This part of the sky is exceptionally rich in detail, offering a glimpse into the crowded heart of our galaxy.

Image Credit: ESA

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–