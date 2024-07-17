Wildfires rage in Oregon during historic heat wave

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Cow Valley fire, which is the largest of eight major wildfires that broke out in mid-July across the state of Oregon.

Cow Valley fire

The Cow Valley fire developed just north of the Bonita Springs fire and to the west of the Huntington Mutual Aid fire. By July 15, the megafire had burned over 132,000 acres.

“The fire ignited on the morning of July 11 in an area of open rangeland near Brogan, a small town in eastern Oregon. Blistering heat, low humidity, and high winds allowed the fire to spread quickly to the south. Smoke billowed from the fire as it burned through dry grasses and shrubs,” said NASA.

“The fire coincided with a long-lasting heat dome that brought extreme temperatures to much of the U.S. West. On July 10, Baker City, Oregon, 40 miles north of Brogan, hit 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), breaking the record of 99°F for that day set in 2002, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).”

Oregon wildfires are spreading rapidly

On Monday, Governor Tina Kotek declared an extended state of emergency.

“Wildfires are active across Oregon and are growing at a concerning pace,” Kotek said in a statement. “Hot and windy conditions this weekend, including forecasted lightning in some areas, are threatening even larger wildfires.”

According to a report from NBC, both the Cow Valley fire and the Bonita Springs fire were characterized as human-caused, although the exact mechanisms are not yet known.

The second-largest fire in the state of Oregon is the Falls Fire in Malheur National Forest, about 13 miles north of Burns. The fire had burned 85,000 acres by Tuesday morning, with zero containment.

Record-breaking heat

The severe heat dome is affecting much of the United States, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast. This phenomenon occurs when high pressure in the upper atmosphere traps hot air below, causing temperatures to skyrocket.

Cities like Chicago and Cincinnati are seeing record-breaking highs, with some areas experiencing temperatures around 97 degrees Fahrenheit and heat indexes making it feel even hotter.

The prolonged heat wave is not only shattering historical temperature records but also putting millions under extreme heat alerts, underscoring the growing impact of climate change on weather patterns.

Oregon heat wave

In Oregon, the heat wave has shattered multiple temperature records across the state. The heat dome caused temperatures to soar well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cities like Portland, Medford, and Eugene hitting unprecedented highs.

Portland reached 104 degrees on one of the hottest days, breaking previous records for the same dates.

This extreme heat led to significant health concerns, particularly as many homes in Oregon are not equipped with air conditioning. This made the population especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, and several deaths were reported due to the high temperatures.

In response, Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency, enabling state agencies to provide additional support and resources, including the opening of cooling centers and the distribution of water and air conditioning units to those in need.

The intense heat also heightened the risk of wildfires, as the high temperatures dried out vegetation, creating ideal conditions for fires to ignite and spread.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

