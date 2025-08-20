Wildfires scorch Spain and Portugal amid extreme heat

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke plumes stretching across the Iberian Peninsula, as wildfires suddenly intensified across Spain and Portugal.

The image was captured on August 15 by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) sensor on NASA’s Terra satellite.

Record-breaking fire season

Hot, dry conditions pushed fire risk to extreme levels, leaving vast landscapes scorched. The fires aren’t just dramatic visuals – they are shaping the year’s record-breaking fire season.

“As of August 19, fires in Spain had scorched more than 382,000 hectares (944,000 acres) since the start of the year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS),” noted NASA.

This exceeds any previous yearly total in the EFFIS records, which date back to 2006. Firefighters were stretched thin, tackling roughly 20 major blazes nationwide, with a particularly severe cluster near Ourense.

Fire devastation in Portugal

Portugal faced a similarly devastating season. By mid-August, more than 347,000 hectares (857,000 acres) had been consumed by fire.

The European Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre reported 10 large fires burning across the country at that time. The largest fire, near Trancoso, alone had already scorched over 39,000 hectares.

The blazes forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes. Essential services were disrupted, including the high-speed rail line between Madrid and Galicia, which had been closed for nearly a week.

Firefighters worked tirelessly under extreme conditions, navigating both flames and smoke to protect people and property.

Smoke, pollution, and far-reaching effects

The fires didn’t stay local. Smoke from the Iberian Peninsula carried high into the atmosphere, drifting across France, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia.

It even mixed with smoke from wildfires in Canada, creating hazy skies across parts of Europe. Carbon emissions from these fires hit record levels in Spain and near-record levels in Portugal, according to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

Black carbon, a component of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) released by wildfires, poses serious health risks. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially aggravating respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

Residents in affected regions were warned to limit outdoor activity and monitor air quality as smoke lingered.

Wildfires in Spain and Portugal

Spain and Portugal are no strangers to wildfires, but the 2025 season is unusual for its speed and scale.

Heatwaves have become more frequent in southern Europe, with rising temperatures and prolonged droughts creating tinderbox conditions for forests and grasslands.

Experts link this increase to ongoing climate change, which has amplified the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events in the region.

The EFFIS database shows that Spain’s burned area this year surpassed previous records, while Portugal’s figures ranked second only to the catastrophic fires of 2017. These trends highlight the growing challenge of managing wildfires in a warming climate.

The human toll of wildfires

Beyond environmental impacts, wildfires take a heavy toll on communities. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and homes, farms, and critical infrastructure have suffered extensive damage.

Emergency services scrambled to coordinate evacuations and protect residents, while volunteers and local authorities provided support on the ground.

Firefighters faced particularly difficult conditions, battling flames under record heat and through thick smoke. The work was physically demanding and dangerous.

Satellite technology and firefighting

NASA’s Terra satellite and the MODIS sensor provide crucial monitoring for wildfire activity. These tools allow authorities to track the spread of fires in near-real time, identify hotspots, and deploy resources more efficiently.

The data feeds into systems like EFFIS and the Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), offering a broader picture of wildfire patterns and trends across Europe.

This combination of satellite monitoring, on-the-ground firefighting, and coordination among emergency services is vital for managing the ongoing crisis. As wildfires continue to grow in frequency and intensity, technology can help limit damage and protect communities.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

