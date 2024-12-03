Winter storm set a new snowfall record in Seoul, South Korea

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features South Korea, where a November storm set a new record for daily snowfall in Seoul.

“Wintry weather arrived in full force in South Korea. In the last week of November 2024, a storm brought record-breaking accumulations of snow to Seoul. The heavy snow disrupted travel and damaged structures in the nation’s capital and surrounding areas,” said NASA.

“On the morning of November 27, residents of Seoul awoke to 16.5 centimeters (6.5 inches) of new snow. That amount already surpassed the previous daily snowfall record for Seoul in November since records began in 1907, according to news reports.”

Snowfall across the Korean Peninsula

Yet, as NASA noted, the snow kept flying. By the morning of November 28, Seoul had accumulated a total of 11.3 inches. About 22 miles to the south, the city of Suwon received 17 inches of snow.

“When clouds cleared the following day, the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured this image, revealing a broad coating of white across the Korean Peninsula,” said NASA.

Rare snowfall event in South Korea

Meteorologists attributed this rare event to a sharp contrast between cold northern air and the warmer surface of the Yellow Sea.

Officials said that the temperature difference between the air and the sea surface was more profound than normal due to unusual warmth in recent weeks, which likely contributed to the storm’s intensity.

Impacts of the snowfall

“Those who braved the weather around Seoul witnessed landmarks transformed into a winter wonderland. However, the storm grounded hundreds of flights across the country, kept dozens of ferries in port, and snarled traffic,” said NASA.

“The weight of the snow also toppled trees and damaged greenhouses and other agricultural facilities in areas surrounding Seoul, according to reports.”

Snowfall in Seoul, South Korea

Snowfall is not unusual in Seoul, but its frequency and accumulation levels are typically moderate.

Seoul has a temperate climate with cold, dry winters, and snow is a normal part of the season from December to February. However, heavy snowfall is rare, with most snowfalls being light to moderate.

The city averages about 25-30 days of snow per year, with a total accumulation that is far less than what is seen in colder regions of the world.

Climate change and snowfall patterns

Climate change is altering snowfall patterns globally, with variations in both frequency and intensity – depending on the region.

Warmer average temperatures are shifting precipitation from snow to rain in many areas, particularly in low-lying regions and mid-latitudes. This trend reduces the duration and extent of snow cover, especially at lower elevations.

However, paradoxically, some regions experience heavier snowstorms due to increased atmospheric moisture. Warmer air can hold more water vapor, leading to intense snowfall under the right conditions.

Complex climate impacts

In high-altitude and polar regions, the impact is more complex. Some areas, like the Himalayas and the Arctic, see diminished snowfall because of warmer conditions and melting ice.

Conversely, parts of the Arctic and Antarctica may experience increased snowfall due to changes in wind patterns and enhanced evaporation over open waters caused by sea ice loss.

For example, in recent years, storms fueled by unusual temperature differentials have resulted in historic snowfalls in some areas, like the U.S. Northeast and parts of East Asia, as warmer oceans supply more moisture to cold air masses.

Shifts in the seasons

Seasonal timing is also shifting, with snowfalls occurring later in fall and ending earlier in spring.

These changes disrupt ecosystems that rely on consistent snowpacks, affect water resources dependent on snowmelt, and complicate winter activities such as agriculture and tourism.

Overall, the effects of climate change on snowfall are not uniform but are instead influenced by local geography, altitude, and changing weather systems.

As global temperatures continue to rise, these shifts are expected to intensify, requiring adaptation in water management, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–