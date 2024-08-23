Record-high temperatures, greenhouse gases, and sea-level rise reached in 2023

If you’ve been sensing something feverish about the Earth recently, you’re far from alone. The symptoms of climate change are alarmingly clear, and worsening every year. The climate report for the year 2023 was no respite, echoing this fevered sentiment.

Escalating sea levels, record-smashing temperatures, swelling greenhouse gas levels, and a spike in extreme weather calamities are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

If you’re looking for a hard evidence suitcase, the 34th annual State of the Climate report is your go-to resource, packed with a comprehensive international review of climate indicators.

Alarming annual climate report issued

The annual international review of the world’s climate, led by scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and published by the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (BAMS), brings together nearly 600 scientists from 60 countries.

It offers a comprehensive update on Earth’s climate indicators, key weather events, and other data collected from monitoring stations and instruments on land, water, ice, and even in space.

“The BAMS State of the Climate report is the product of an international effort to more fully understand global climate conditions in 2023,” said NCEI Director Derek Arndt. “This report documents and shares a startling, but well established picture.”

Global climate change

The year 2023 hoisted some discomforting ‘first-place’ flags – greenhouse gas accumulation, land and sea temperatures, the global sea level, and oceanic heat content; they all reached new all-time highs.

Here are the stats to take note of: the annual global surface temperature registered an increase of 0.99 to 1.08 degrees F (0.55 to 0.60 degrees C) against the 1991–2020 baseline.

This temperature spike makes 2023 the warmest year since record-keeping began in the 19th century, toppling 2016 from its reigning pedestal.

Decoding the record warmth

But what’s heating up our home planet to this extent? The transition from La Nina conditions early in 2023 to a potent El Nino witnessed sea surface temperatures ascend to record levels.

From June through December, every month shattered previous warmth records. On August 22, 2023, a staggering globally averaged daily sea-surface temperature of 66.18 degrees F (18.99 degrees C) was clocked.

Making matters less cozy, the atmospheric big three – carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide – reached unprecedented spikes.

Over the prior decade, the annual global mean CO2 growth skyrocketed, averaging 2.5 parts per million (ppm) per year, a steep climb from the 0.6 ± 0.1 ppm per year rise in the early 1960s.

Climate change rippling effect

The repercussions from the evolving climate landscape are strikingly clear. Extreme weather episodes are increasingly becoming the new normal. From scorching heatwaves to harsh droughts to wild fires blazing across the globe.

In Canada, approximately 37 million acres were scorched during the late spring and record-warm summer, forcing nearly 232,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Europe and Australia’s Northern Territory were no exceptions, experiencing their largest wildfire since 2000 and long-lasting bushfires, respectively.

Arctic alarm and Antarctic anxiety

The polar frontiers weren’t exempted from the heat wave either. The Arctic posted its fourth warmest year, while Antarctic sea ice levels slumped to new record lows throughout 2023.

The Arctic ice, particularly multiyear ice (ice that survives at least one summer melt season), is melting at a frighteningly rapid pace. Since 2012, the Arctic has been nearly devoid of ice older than four years.

Cyclones decelerate

In an unexpected turn of events, the year 2023 saw below-average tropical cyclone activity, reporting a total of 82 named storms.

While this might suggest a quieter season, it’s crucial not to let the statistics create a false sense of security.

Among these 82 cyclones, a noteworthy seven escalated their intensity, reaching the formidable Category 5 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

This category signifies winds of 157 mph or higher, indicating that these storms were exceptionally powerful and destructive.

Such intensity can lead to catastrophic impacts on coastal communities, emphasizing the importance of preparedness, awareness, and respect for the unpredictable nature of weather patterns.

Climate damage dossier

The live-action drama of climate change is far from a pleasure watch. However, it’s a reality we cannot shirk.

This yearly report serves as an indispensable guide in our fight, chronicling the evolving facades of our planet with a comprehensive climate overview.

Reflecting on the 2023 State of the Climate Report, it’s abundantly clear that our actions bear consequences.

“We are experiencing a warming world as I speak, and the indicators and impacts are seen throughout the planet,” stated NCEI Director, Derek Arndt.

To put it plainly, Earth is running a high fever, and we’re the ones who cranked up the thermostat. Now, it’s up to us to take the necessary steps to dial it down. So, the question that remains is – are we ready?

The full State of the Climate Report 2023 is readily accessible online as published by the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

