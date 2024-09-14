2024 is likely the hottest year in recorded history

2024 is shaping up to be the hottest year in recorded history, leaving its predecessors in the dust. Unyielding scorchers, it seems, are the new normal with a surge in temperatures across the globe.

However, the data aren’t in to crown 2024 as the hottest year just yet; 2023 still holds that dubious honor. Can we take a breather? Not really. Last month was far hotter than expected. Recording the 15th consecutive month high, this cruel summer did not spare us.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA have confirmed the record high temperatures in August.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the sweltering heat of August 2024 ties with the record set in August 2023.

2024 set to be the hottest year

We’ve been sweating through the “hottest” summer with July unleashing the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. The Mercury in July and August for 2023 and 2024 didn’t just tip-toe past the previous record, it took a running leap.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is gearing up to drop its State of the Global Climate 2024 report at the UN Climate Change conference, COP29, happening in Azerbaijan this November.

An alarming sign of the times

And it wasn’t just heat, August was a tough month. Think extreme precipitation, drought, floods, and wildfires.

Hats off to the WMO, stepping up the fight against climate change with the Early Warnings for All Campaign. Also, keep an eye out for the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch initiative.

But the overall picture remains bleak, looking at indicators like ocean heat, sea ice and glaciers.

Global sea ice extent was alarmingly low in August. Arctic sea ice was the fourth lowest and Antarctic sea ice was the second lowest ever recorded, according to C3S and NOAA reports.

Worrisome reality of the hottest year

The global ocean was piping hot this August. Even though most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean had near-average sea surface temperatures and forecasts suggest a possible transition to La Niña this autumn, sea surface temperatures remained unusually high over many regions.

As far as the global land surface, Alaska, eastern Russia, southern South America, central Africa, and west-central Asia were the only regions that did not experience above-average temperatures.

Shifting rainfall patterns

Rainfall patterns are undergoing drastic shifts. This departure from historical norms has wide-reaching implications.

Regions once accustomed to steady precipitation are now enduring prolonged dry spells, while others face relentless monsoons with unexpected timing and intensity.

Alterations in rainfall not only affect agriculture – disrupting crop cycles and threatening food security – but also challenge infrastructure, with cities worldwide grappling with outdated systems ill-equipped to handle irregular deluges or droughts.

Alarmingly, these changes contribute to increasing incidents of flood and desertification, revealing the intricate ripple effects of climate imbalance.

Renewable energy and climate mitigation

Amidst the climate chaos, renewable energy emerges as a ray of hope. As coal and oil industries grapple with their environmental toll, renewable options like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power are sustainable alternatives with significantly reduced carbon footprints.

Countries advancing in renewable energy adoption demonstrate not only environmental benefits but also economic gains through job creation and technological innovation. The transition to cleaner energy sources is pivotal in mitigating global warming.

Prominent investments and policies aimed at bolstering this shift will play a critical role in the collective endeavor to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century, showcasing the synergy between ecological responsibility and economic opportunity.

Temperatures are steadily climbing

Temperatures are continuing their steady climb. With 2023 and 2024 reaching higher anomalies, the picture is coming into clear and terrifying focus.

Rising temperatures are not just about feeling uncomfortable or the increased need for air conditioning in our homes and workplaces. They represent a critical issue that affects the very fabric of our planet.

The consequences of climate change extend far beyond personal discomfort. They include severe weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to ecosystems that threaten biodiversity.

