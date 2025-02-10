3,800-year-old hexagonal pyramid discovered, possibly a royal tomb

Archaeologists in eastern Kazakhstan have identified a puzzling structure that has sparked curiosity across global research circles. The newly unearthed site, dating back 3,800 years, features a six-sided outline that researchers call a pyramid.

Experts suggest that the monument stands around 10 feet (3 meters) high, leading some to believe it served a special purpose in its day. It shows a geometric design that has never before been documented in this region.

Tracing an ancient identity

Archaeologists from the L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, led by Ulan Umitkaliyev, began exploring the Kyrykungir site near Toktamys village in 2014. Their fieldwork exposed a labyrinth that appeared to guide visitors toward a central grave.

“The steppe pyramid is built with great precision; it is hexagonal. There are thirteen meters [43 feet] and eight rows of stones between each face,” said Umitkaliyev in an official statement shared across academic outlets.

Geometry held deep meaning for many Bronze Age societies across Asia. Builders often combined artistry and astronomy when planning large communal structures.

Certain groups in this area constructed funerary monuments with earthen mounds to signal respect for influential members. Some experts think these layers of soil might have also helped preserve delicate objects buried below.

Layers of culture and craftsmanship

Researchers came across horse remains and elaborate ceramics, indicating that residents honored animals in their customs. A set of gold earrings was also recovered from the site, suggesting that metalwork had reached a high level of artistry here.

Experts link the site to the Andronovo communities, who thrived in parts of Central Asia from about 2000 to 900 BCE. They were known for domesticating horses and constructing stone structures that showed advanced skills.

One large outer wall of this hexagon was formed with megalithic stones, while the interior had multiple circles. No one is entirely sure if the entire space once had a roof or if it was left open to the elements.

It was reported that each of the six sides measures around 42 feet (13 meters) in length. The structure had an earthen covering at some point, though its current state shows plenty of exposure.

Items discovered inside reflect the daily routines of a pastoral culture that relied on herding for survival. Bronze tools and ornaments suggest that trade networks provided essential metals and creative ideas.

Archaeological analysis indicates that animals were key symbols of community wealth in this region. Horse bones near the stone complexes reveal how these creatures supported transport and possibly ceremonial rites.

Evidence of a wider Bronze Age network

Older monuments in this district reflect a cultural tapestry shaped by trade routes. Some experts believe these paths supported the spread of languages and belief systems along the steppe corridors.

Ancient travelers carried more than precious goods when they crossed these open grasslands. They moved ideas, craftsmanship skills, and diverse customs that shaped societies along this path.

Historical records show that domesticated horses changed mobility in these regions. Scholars argue that equine culture let communities establish contact across great distances, sparking developments in weaving, pottery, and metal smelting.

Those influences likely seeped into the design of the six-sided pyramid. Some shapes and wall markings might connect to broader rituals that flourished across multiple settlements.

Sociologists who study cross-cultural interactions see similarities in how Bronze Age societies valued communal gathering spaces. Meeting points often included altars or sanctuaries where leaders made pivotal decisions.

Excavations from Afghanistan to the Caspian Sea show parallel patterns in burial practices. Graves frequently included personal ornaments, tools, and remnants of feasting that marked the deceased’s social standing.

New perspectives on pyramids

Investigations at this site continue to attract interest among historians, who look at ways that Bronze Age societies expressed status. Specialists also wonder if these stone ruins hold clues about alliances that linked distant clans.

Some point out that Bronze Age sites across Central Asia have often stayed in the background of global debates. They plan to compare architectural layouts from Kyrykungir with other monumental complexes in hopes of finding patterns.

Many remain fascinated by the puzzle of a hexagonal platform, which seems to have been the resting place of a privileged individual. Researchers hope to analyze further objects that may reveal how people combined spiritual beliefs with decorative customs.

The study is detailed in the online publication, Arkeonews.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–