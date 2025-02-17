New plan developed to protect astronauts from space radiation

Space has always been a dangerous place, and of the greatest threats to astronauts is radiation. Without the protection of Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field, human explorers are vulnerable to harmful radiation that can damage both their health and the equipment they rely on.

To tackle this challenge, a team of researchers from Ghent University in Belgium is exploring an innovative solution against damage by space radiation: 3D-printed hydrogels.

These water-absorbing materials may offer a safer and more effective way to shield astronauts and spacecraft from radiation exposure. Their research could revolutionize how future missions handle one of space travel’s biggest hazards.

Constant threat of space radiation

Many people imagine space as an empty void, but it is far from peaceful. Space is filled with streams of high-energy particles that move at nearly the speed of light.

Some originate from the Sun, particularly during solar flares, while others come from powerful explosions in deep space. These cosmic rays pose a constant threat to anything beyond Earth’s protective barriers.

On our planet, the atmosphere and magnetic field absorb most of this radiation. Astronauts in low-Earth orbit, such as those on the International Space Station, receive higher exposure than people on the ground, but they still benefit from some protection.

However, those traveling beyond this region – such as future Mars explorers – will need an alternative shielding method to stay safe.

Radiation exposure in space is not a minor issue. In just one day outside the protection of Earth’s atmosphere and magnetosphere, astronauts receive the same amount of radiation that a person on Earth would experience in an entire year.

Prolonged exposure increases the risk of cancer, nervous system damage, and acute radiation sickness. Without proper shielding, long-duration missions become incredibly dangerous, if not impossible.

Water as a radiation shield

Scientists have identified water as one of the most effective materials for blocking radiation. Water is dense and contains large numbers of hydrogen atoms, which interact with incoming radiation and slow it down. This makes it an excellent natural barrier against harmful space radiation.

However, using water as a radiation shield is not as simple as it seems. Keeping large amounts of free-flowing water in space poses several challenges. Containers filled with water could be bulky and limit the mobility of astronauts.

Unequal water distribution might lead to weak spots in the shielding. Additionally, any damage to a container could result in leaks, which could be catastrophic in an environment filled with delicate electronics.

Hydrogels against space radiation

To address these issues, researchers in Ghent University’s Polymer Chemistry and Biomaterials Group (PBM) are investigating super-absorbent polymers (SAPs).

These materials can absorb up to several hundred times their weight in liquid, creating a stable, gel-like substance known as a hydrogel.

Timelapse images of hydrogel swelling demonstrate how these materials transform when they absorb water. Unlike free-flowing water, hydrogels remain solid, ensuring that the liquid stays evenly distributed. This property makes them a strong candidate for space radiation shielding.

“The beauty of this project is that we are working with a well-known technology,” explained Lenny Van Daele.

“Hydrogels are found in many things we use every day, from contact lenses to diapers and sanitary products. Our research group has experience with applications in the medical field – using hydrogels as a soft implantable material to repair damaged tissues and organs,” added Van Daele.

Hydrogels, astronauts, and radiation

Hydrogels offer several advantages for space missions. Their ability to hold water without allowing it to flow freely ensures consistent protection against radiation.

Unlike water in a container, a hydrogel patch will not shift or create gaps in shielding. Even if punctured, the material retains its structure, giving astronauts time to react without losing protection.

This makes hydrogels suitable for integrating into spacesuits, particularly for extravehicular activities (EVAs). Astronauts performing tasks outside a spacecraft would have an extra layer of radiation protection, reducing their exposure to harmful particles.

“The material could also potentially be applied to uncrewed missions – in radiation shields for spacecraft, or as water reservoirs once we have optimised the method of retrieving water from the hydrogel,” adds Malgorzata Holynska of ESA’s Materials, Environments and Contamination Control Section.

3D printed hydrogels and space travel

One of the most exciting aspects of this research is the ability to 3D-print hydrogels into various shapes. Unlike traditional materials that must be cut and assembled, 3D printing allows researchers to create customized hydrogel structures that are tailored to specific needs.

“The superabsorbent polymer that we are using can be processed using multiple different techniques, which is a rare and advantageous quality amongst polymers,” explained Manon Minsart.

“Our method of choice is 3D printing, which allows us to create a hydrogel in almost any shape we want.”

A space shuttle and astronaut on the Moon, illustrating the possibilities of hydrogel-based 3D printing. These models were made by a team from the Polymer Chemistry and Biomaterials Group (PBM) at Ghent University in Belgium. Credit: ESA

The flexibility of 3D printing could enable the production of lightweight, efficient radiation shields that are easy to manufacture, both on Earth and in space.

This opens possibilities for in-situ manufacturing, where astronauts could produce hydrogel-based shielding using onboard 3D printers, which would reduce the need to transport bulky protective materials from Earth.

Moving towards industrial applications

While the research is still in progress, the potential applications of 3D-printed hydrogels extend beyond space travel.

If successful, these materials could be used for radiation protection in a variety of fields, including medical imaging, nuclear energy, and even military applications.

“There is a constant search for lightweight radiation protection materials. In our discovery activity we successfully demonstrated that hydrogels are safe to use under space conditions,” explained project lead Peter Dubruel.

“In this follow-up project, we are applying different techniques to shape the material into a 3D structure and scale up the production process, so that we can come a step closer to industrialization,” he added.

The ability to create customizable, lightweight radiation shielding could change how space missions are planned.

By reducing the reliance on traditional heavy materials, future spacecraft and habitats could be designed with improved flexibility and safety.

Safer space exploration with hydrogels

As humanity prepares for longer missions beyond Earth, finding innovative ways to protect astronauts from radiation remains a top priority.

The research into 3D-printed hydrogels represents a major step forward in space technology.

By harnessing the unique properties of hydrogels, scientists may provide future space explorers with a practical and effective shield against radiation.

This breakthrough could make deep-space travel safer, and bring us closer to a future where humans can explore the cosmos without fear of the invisible threats that lurk beyond our planet’s protective shield.

Details of this new technology were described in a press release by the European Space Agency.

