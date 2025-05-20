5G wireless signals are finally proven to be completely safe

People keep debating whether fifth-generation wireless signals might be risky. Some fear that these signals, traveling at higher frequencies, could damage our cells. Scientists have now studied how 5G waves affect the activity of human skin cells.

The results reveal no alarming signs of harm. Dr. Vivian Meyer from Jacobs University Bremen, led the research to address these concerns.

5G causes no harm to skin cells

Study participants exposed human skin cells to frequencies of 27 GHz and 40.5 GHz. These tests ran for 2 hours or 48 hours at power flux densities of 1 milliwatt per square centimeter and 10 milliwatts per square centimeter.

The team measured how these electromagnetic fields might trigger changes in gene expression. They also tracked DNA methylation, which helps turn genes on or off.

Recommended safety limits for the general population sit at 1 milliwatt per square centimeter for this frequency range, based on the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection guidelines. This study used up to 10 times that level to see if any significant shifts might appear.

Some earlier work pointed to possible health effects but failed to control for heat from the equipment. This group included temperature checks to rule out the chance that slight warming created misleading effects.

Many news outlets have highlighted statements that 5G might cause everything from headaches to severe illness. This study tackled those claims by testing real human cells in controlled lab setups.

Non-ionizing radiation, such as 5G, differs from high-energy sources like X-rays. These high-energy sources can break chemical bonds, but 5G waves do not have that ability.

How 5G affects gene expression

Gene expression involves the way cells read genetic instructions and make proteins. If an outside factor changes that process, it can lead to subtle or major biological consequences.

Researchers found no unusual patterns in the cells that received the 5G signals. They compared them with cells shielded from the waves and saw similar activity levels.

“The quantum energies are far too low to have photochemical or even ionizing effects on cells,” stated Dr. Meyer. The authors also emphasized that routine tasks like making proteins or repairing tissue stayed normal. This calm response in gene expression points to no disruption from 5G.

Millimeter-wave frequencies also have shallow skin penetration, often only a few millimeters into the body. That limited depth further reduces the odds of deep tissue interference.

Scientists watch gene expression in skin cells closely because 5G exposure can link to inflammation or other cell stress. No such signals were noticed in the study.

5G exposure and DNA methylation

Methylation is a chemical tag that can affect how genes function. Certain signals from the environment can change these tags, which sometimes alters cellular behavior.

In this project, no major shifts appeared in the cells’ methylation profiles. This suggests that the exposure did not create epigenetic stress.

Other research found similar outcomes at frequencies in the millimeter-wave range, even when power levels were higher than everyday exposure. These stable methylation patterns match the stable gene expression findings.

Previous concerns stemmed from the fear that 5G might spark changes at the cellular level without immediate symptoms. These fresh data suggest otherwise.

Experts have explored whether electromagnetic exposure could prompt long-term epigenetic shifts. Those might remain hidden until many cell cycles pass.

In these trials, the normal patterns suggest that any subtle changes are unlikely. This observation matches wider evidence that short-term exposure poses no known epigenetic threat.

Future studies could reveal 5G risks

Some people wonder if long-term exposure might still pose unknown risks. Others question whether certain individuals might be more sensitive to electromagnetic signals.

This study indicates no harmful alterations in skin cells from 5G exposure, but more work on various cell types could settle lingering doubts. Future projects may also review how repeated exposure interacts with other environmental factors.

Scientists often stress the importance of consistent methods and proper temperature tracking. Such precautions help isolate real biological changes from simple heating effects.

The authors believe these findings calm persistent fears and show that 5G exposure to skin cells is unlikely to cause genetic or epigenetic damage.

Public concerns about 5G health risks

Many researchers believe large-scale monitoring over years could confirm these laboratory insights. Ongoing surveillance might help ease public anxiety.

Policymakers often rely on robust data for safety guidelines. They may update recommendations only if science uncovers new dangers.

Modern wireless networks have always raised questions about health. This well-controlled experiment looks like a solid step toward assurance.

Many wonder if the matter is settled forever. Time will tell whether new research keeps indicating a lack of harm.

The study is published in PNAS Nexus.

