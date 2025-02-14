80 million pixels reveal the brilliance of a star cluster

The universe is a constant source of wonder, revealing breathtaking sights that highlight its immense beauty and scale. Among these cosmic marvels, star clusters hold a special place as the cradles of newborn stars, planets, and other celestial phenomena.

Recently, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) released a remarkable 80-million-pixel image of the stellar nursery RCW 38.

Captured by the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) in Chile’s Atacama Desert, this image provides a rare glimpse into a world where young stars ignite and illuminate the cosmos.

Vivid portrait of a star-forming region

RCW 38 lies approximately 5,500 light-years away in the constellation Vela. Unlike many star clusters that appear as simple dots in the night sky, RCW 38 is a stunning, colorful display of swirling gases and young stars.

The VISTA image reveals a dynamic, ever-changing landscape where cosmic forces shape the early lives of new stars.

With its radiant streaks and swirling patterns, this stellar nursery bursts with color. The pink hues in the image come from energized gas clouds surrounding the stars, while the multi-colored specks represent young stars in various stages of formation.

This vibrant scene is not just for aesthetic appreciation – it is an active region of star birth, where new celestial bodies emerge from dense clouds of dust and gas.

A young cluster full of energy

Compared to our Sun, which at about 4.6 billion years old is in a stable phase of its life, the stars in RCW 38 are still very young.

At less than a million years old, RCW 38 contains some 2,000 stars, creating this psychedelic landscape. This young star cluster is bustling with activity, which makes it an interesting target for astronomers to observe.

Its youthfulness means that RCW 38 is a turbulent place. Intense radiation from newly formed stars shapes the surrounding environment, heating the gas clouds and triggering the birth of even more stars.

Some of these new stars will grow into massive, luminous objects, while others will remain faint and cool, unable to sustain nuclear fusion for long.

The interactions between these young stars and their surroundings create a chaotic but fascinating environment. Understanding these processes helps astronomers gain insights into how stars, including our Sun, were once formed in similar stellar nurseries billions of years ago.

How stars are born

Star clusters are like giant pressure cookers, containing all the ingredients for star formation: dense gas clouds and opaque clumps of cosmic dust. When this mixture of gas and dust collapses under its own gravity, a star is born.

The early stages of star formation are hidden from view because thick dust clouds obscure visible light. As gravity pulls gas and dust together, the core of the forming star becomes hotter and denser. Eventually, nuclear fusion ignites, marking the birth of a new star.

This process happens on different scales. It forms both large, luminous stars and smaller, dim objects known as brown dwarfs.

In RCW 38, these young stars are packed closely together, creating an energetic environment where stellar winds and radiation continuously reshape the region. As these newborn stars emit intense ultraviolet radiation, they heat the surrounding gas, making it glow in vibrant shades of pink and red.

Infrared observations of a star cluster

The strong radiation coming from these newborn stars makes the gas that encompasses the star cluster glow brightly, creating the pink hues that are visible in RCW 38.

In visible light, many stars in the RCW 38 cluster remain hidden from us, because dust blocks our view of them.

That is where the VISTA telescope, at ESO’s Paranal Observatory, comes in. Its camera captures infrared light, which, unlike visible light, can pass through dust with minimal obstruction.

Infrared technology is crucial in modern astronomy. While visible light telescopes capture stunning images, they cannot penetrate thick dust clouds. Infrared cameras like VISTA’s VIRCAM provide a clearer view, allowing astronomers to study hidden objects that would otherwise remain unseen.

By observing in infrared, astronomers gain a more complete understanding of stellar nurseries. They can detect young stars still embedded in their birth cocoons, observe the movement of gas and dust, and even identify objects like brown dwarfs – cool, faint celestial bodies that failed to sustain nuclear fusion.

A legacy of discovery

This infrared image was taken during the VISTA Variables in the Vía Láctea (VVV) survey, which has produced the most detailed infrared map of our home galaxy ever made. Surveys like this reveal as yet unknown astronomical objects, or give us a new view of known ones.

Since this image was taken, VISTA’s faithful VIRCAM camera, which has conducted numerous imaging surveys since 2008, has retired after an impressive run.

Later this year, the telescope will receive a brand new instrument called 4MOST, which will gather the spectra of 2,400 objects at once over a large area of the sky.

VISTA has played an essential role in expanding our knowledge of the universe. Over the years, it has mapped vast regions of the Milky Way, uncovering countless hidden stars, nebulae, and other celestial objects. Its contributions have allowed astronomers to piece together a more detailed picture of our galaxy’s structure and evolution.

With the arrival of 4MOST, VISTA’s capabilities will take another leap forward. This advanced instrument will enable astronomers to study thousands of objects at once, gathering valuable spectral data that can reveal details about the composition, motion, and origins of celestial bodies.

As one chapter closes, another begins. The retirement of VIRCAM marks the end of an era, but the introduction of 4MOST signals the beginning of a new phase in astronomical exploration.

Image Credit: ESO/VVVX survey

