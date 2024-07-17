Active commuting: Cycling to work linked to enormous health benefits

A longitudinal study published in the journal BMJ Public Health has recently found that commuters who choose to cycle or walk to and from work have lower risks of developing physical and mental issues. Although both types of activity appeared to be beneficial, cycling had the highest advantages.

Active commuting is one of the most practical and sustainable ways to improve health, as scientists have long argued. Yet, previous studies had many limitations, including short monitoring periods, narrow age groups, and limited health outcomes.

Active vs. inactive commuting

In this new study, the scientists collected and analyzed data from the Scottish Longitudinal Study, which is based on five percent of Scotland’s population derived from Census returns in 1991, 2001, and 2011.

First, the respondents had to select which mode of travel they use for the longest part of their commute. While walking and cycling were defined as active travel, all the other methods were deemed “inactive.”

The experts then connected these responses to data regarding hospital admissions, deaths, and use of mental health drugs like antidepressants, sedatives, and anxiolytics.

Other factors, such as age, sex, socioeconomic factors, distance to work, and pre-existing health issues have also been taken into consideration.

Key findings of the study

The analysis revealed that between 2001 and 2018, 4,276 participants died (half of them from cancer), and 52,804 were admitted to hospital (12 percent for cardiovascular issues, seven percent for cancer, and three percent after traffic accidents). Moreover, 38.5 percent were prescribed heart medicines, and 41 percent mental health drugs.

Compared to those who did not engage in active commuting, individuals who walked to work were more likely to be younger females who worked shifts, lived in cities, commuted for shorter distances, and had lower incomes and educational attainment.

Cyclists shared some similarities, being more likely to be younger males who worked shifts, lived in urban areas, and were less likely to own homes or have caregiving responsibilities.

Clear health benefits of active commuting

However, active commuting was clearly linked to reduced risks of death and mental and physical health issues compared to inactive commuting.

Cycling to work

Respondents who cycled to work had a 47 percent lower risk of death from any cause, a 10 percent lower risk of any hospital admission, and a 24 percent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease.

Cycling was also associated with a 30 percent lower risk of needing cardiovascular medication, a 51 percent lower risk of dying from cancer, a 24 percent lower risk of hospitalization for cancer, and a 20 percent lower risk of needing mental health medications.

Nevertheless, cyclists were twice as likely to be hospitalized due to road traffic collisions compared to inactive commuters.

Walking to work

On the other hand, walking to work was linked to an 11 percent lower risk of hospital admission for any cause, a 10 percent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease, a 10 percent lower risk of needing cardiovascular drugs and a seven percent lower risk of requiring mental health medications.

Limitations of the study

Since the study was observational, it cannot definitively establish cause and effect. Moreover, the researchers identified other limitations, including the fact that census responses only captured a single point in time and did not account for overall physical activity levels or multimodal trips.

According to the authors, despite such limitations, the study strengthens the evidence that active commuting has population-level health benefits and can contribute to reduced morbidity and mortality.

Active commuting and mental health

“That cyclist and pedestrian commuting is associated with lower risks of being prescribed medication for poor mental health is an important finding.”

“These findings provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting in a Scottish context, supporting current policy. This study has wider global relevance to efforts to reduce carbon emissions and to shift to more active and sustainable travel modes.”

However, the experts concluded that the “finding that cyclist commuters have twice the risk of being a road traffic casualty compared with non-active commuters reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure.”

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–