Adults learn skills faster than children, but there's a catch

It appears that kids are not necessarily the champions of learning new skills, contrary to what we’ve always assumed. In fact, a recent study suggests that young adults outpace children in learning new skills – but there’s a catch, they also tend to forget these skills faster.

Children are often seen as superlearners, picking up everything from new languages to cartwheeling or grooving to TikTok dances.

After all, science has often declared the pre-puberty phase as a “golden age for motor skills learning.” But now, a study from the University of Copenhagen calls for a reevaluation.

Age-related differences in motor skill learning

Our understanding of learning proficiencies across different age groups has mostly been groundless.

“There’s no actual physiological basis for this so-called golden age,” said Jesper Lundbye-Jensen, an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen‘s Department of Nutrition, Exercise, and Sports.

His curiosity prompted him to go deeper into understanding how age-related differences in our central nervous system affect motor skill learning.

In a fascinating study featured in the journal Developmental Science, Professor Lundbye-Jensen’s team tested the motor learning skills of 132 participants from four different age groups (8-10, 12-14, 16-18, and 20-30 years).

In a lab setup, the participants were tasked to move a cursor on a computer screen using quick and precise finger movements. Their performance was measured at three stages – baseline, during the training session, and 24 hours later post-training.

Learning curve across ages

Surprisingly, participants who were 16-18 years old and 20-30 years old showed significantly more improvement than the 8-10 year-old group.

Study lead author Mikkel Malling Beck is a former PhD student at the University of Copenhagen who now works as a researcher at the Danish Research Centre for Magnetic Resonance at Hvidovre Hospital.

“So, it appears that both teenagers and younger adults are better equipped to quickly acquire new skills compared to children, who showed smaller and slower improvements. At least when it comes to short-term learning and motor skills which this study investigated,” noted Malling Beck.

Mature cognitive functioning

What could account for adults learning faster? The research team proposes a few theories.

For example, adults may derive more from task instructions due to advanced cognitive development and an increased ability to process information.

Or, it’s possible that the fully developed nervous system in adults forms a better structure for learning. After all, years of education and learning experiences might render adults as more efficient learners.

Role of sleep in learning

The study reveals an interesting dynamic when it comes to retaining what’s been learned – children seem to have the upper hand.

“While the youngest participants actually improve overnight, adults lose some of their ability to perform,” noted Malling Beck.

Could it be that sleep enhances children’s learning and memory more? Or, it might be that older individuals – who typically sleep less and have more activities competing for their attention – have less focused memory-consolidation processes.

“Memory-consolidation processes in the nervous system continue for hours after the training ends,” noted Professor Lundbye-Jensen.

“When a math class ends, the brain keeps working on what was taught, and in doing so, reinforces memory. Sleep is known to aid consolidation.”

“But engaging in other activities in the hours after – especially those that involve learning – can interfere with memory processes and the consolidation of what was just learned.”

Implications for educational systems

These findings invite educators and policymakers to reevaluate current educational strategies. Traditional views emphasize the early years as a cornerstone for developing essential skills.

However, this study suggests that educational systems could benefit from tailored approaches that leverage the heightened learning capacities of older children and young adults.

Harnessing the potential of cognitive maturity could lead to innovative curricula that align more strategically with the optimal learning windows presented across different ages.

This may include more advanced cognitive tasks for older groups or diversifying skills training throughout adolescence to take full advantage of their learning peaks.

Future research directions

The study not only challenges preconceived notions about learning abilities across age groups but also sparks a broader conversation about lifelong learning and adaptability.

Moving forward, research could focus on how cognitive and neurological development continues to influence learning processes beyond early adulthood.

Furthermore, understanding individual differences in learning speeds and retention could lead to personalized educational tools and techniques.

Future studies might uncover how environment, lifestyle, and even technology play roles in shaping our learning trajectories well into adulthood. With ongoing research, the promise of more inclusive and effective learning models becomes increasingly attainable.

Better learner: Kids or adults?

While the overall learning outcome doesn’t show drastic variations across age groups, the learning process itself – influenced by the maturity of the central nervous system – does differ.

“For anyone aiming to improve their skills, it’s crucial to structure training so that each individual gets the most out of their time,” noted Professor Lundbye-Jensen.

This understanding of age-related differences could well inspire changes in teaching and training methods in fields like sports, music, and even rehabilitation practices.

So, who’s truly the better learner – children or adults? Well, it appears both have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Essentially, learning isn’t a one-size-fits-all model. Perhaps it’s time to reassess our learning strategies based on individual requirements and capabilities.

The study is published in the journal Developmental Science.

