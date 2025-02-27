AI being tested to prevent stalls and reduce air turbulence for smoother flights

Turbulence is no air traveler’s friend. It can transform a tranquil flight into a terrifying, hair-raising experience within seconds.

But what if this could be a thing of the past, if scientists could develop a way to dramatically decrease the effects of air turbulence?

This is closer now to reality, thanks to a recent study on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in aviation.

In an exciting development, an international research team has tested an AI system to detect and combat turbulence.

The findings showed great potential for reducing turbulence through AI-driven technology, which would pave the way for a new era of more stable and efficient air travel.

Turbulence and flow detachment

A team of researchers from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center has conducted tests on an AI system designed to optimize airflow on aircraft wings.

Their goal is to improve aerodynamic stability and reduce turbulence-related risks.

The AI system specifically targets flow detachment, a critical aerodynamic issue. For an aircraft to remain airborne, air must move smoothly over the wing’s surface – faster above and slower below. This gives the lift force that keeps the aircraft airborn.

When the airflow above the wing separates, it creates unstable swirling patterns, reducing lift and increasing drag, which can lead to a stall.

“When this happens, lift decreases, and drag increases, which can lead to a stall and make the aircraft harder to control,” explained Ricardo Vinuesa, a researcher specializing in fluid dynamics and machine learning at KTH.

This phenomenon typically occurs when the wing’s tilt is too steep or when airflow slows due to pressure changes.

The researchers found that AI-controlled synthetic jets – small devices that pulse air through the wing surface – can reduce the size of these airflow separation bubbles by 9%.

Previous approaches using fixed, periodic activations achieved only a 6.8% reduction, which demonstrates AI’s potential to fine-tune these mechanisms for greater efficiency.

Synthetic jets and the role of AI

Synthetic jets pulse air in and out of a small opening in the wing surface.

They have the potential to complement physical features such as vortex generators that planes rely on to maintain the correct balance of airflow above and below the wings.

The common theory was that these bursts should occur at regular, periodic intervals, but the study presented a different narrative. It turns out that periodic activation only reduces turbulence separation bubbles by 6.8 percent.

This meant that, by using AI to control the timing and frequency of these bursts, the research team was able to achieve a much higher reduction in turbulence.

“This study highlights how important AI is for scientific innovation,” Mr. Vinuesa commented. “It offers exciting implications for aerodynamics, energy efficiency, and next-generation computational fluid dynamics.”

The future of AI in aviation

The success of such an AI-based method for the reduction of turbulence may only be the starting point for a complete revolution in aircraft technology.

With AI integrated into aircraft systems, there may also be improvements on the way, with real-time predictions and prevention of turbulence radically improving both flight safety and passenger comfort.

By continuously learning from vast amounts of flight data, AI could help pilots and autopilot systems adjust in real-time to unexpected airflow disruptions, ensuring not only safer but also more fuel-efficient and cost-effective travel.

Beyond turbulence control, AI is already making waves in aviation through predictive maintenance, optimizing air traffic control operations, and enhancing cockpit automation for greater efficiency.

Researchers are also exploring AI-powered wing designs that could dynamically adjust their shape, mid-flight, to improve aerodynamic stability, which would further revolutionize how aircraft handle changing air conditions.

If these developments continue at the current pace, the dream of turbulence-free flights – once thought impossible – might not be all that far off.

For now, while air travel isn’t entirely free from the bumps and jolts of turbulence, AI is paving the way for a future where passengers can sit back, relax, and trust that technology is working behind the scenes to make their journey smoother, safer, and more predictable.

