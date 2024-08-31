AI illuminates fish interactions in coral reefs

The Leibniz Center for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) has taken coral reef research to a whole new level. Dr. Julian Lilkendey and an international team of dedicated researchers have combined innovative AI technologies with stereo-video technology to study the movements of reef fish in the Red Sea with startling precision.

But how does this marvel work? Well, imagine a camera that can capture the tiniest detail and AI that paints every aspect of a 3D moving image.

This revolutionary technique takes us beyond the conventional two-dimensional observations, allowing for an in-depth study of the reef and its inhabitants. Just as we peel an onion layer by layer, these researchers are peeling back the mysteries of the sea.

The surgeonfish story

Diving deeper into this fascinating study, two species of surgeonfish became the stars. The team noticed some intriguing behavior.

The Brown surgeonfish seemed to prefer feasting on algae that grew on dead corals, while the Yellowtail tang was fond of a more varied palate, munching on algae found on sedimentary rock, coral rubble, and sand.

The researchers didn’t stop at just observations. They used this advanced set up to estimate the energy expenditure of these fish as they moved and foraged around their natural habitat.

AI and coral reef fish

What makes this research possible? AI. Dr. Julian Lilkendey described the advanced technologies used for the study.

The team used YOLOv5 (You Only Look Once version 5), a real-time object detection neural network. Tuned with additional background images from the Red Sea, the AI was able to recognize and classify the fish species.

But the real challenge lay in training the AI model for species recognition. With limited specific training images, the team turned to the citizen science website iNaturalist for publicly accessible photos. The results were spectacular.

Next, they used the DeepSORT (Simple Online and Realtime Tracking with a Deep Association Metric) algorithm for 3D data acquisition. This impressive algorithm generates detailed 3D movement patterns of the fish, even when they sometimes disappear or are obscured by other objects.

Tales of coral reefs using AI

All this high-tech research isn’t for naught. The findings have given us unique insights into the role of surgeonfish and their importance in maintaining the ecological balance of our coral reefs.

“The Brown surgeonfish demonstrated specialized feeding behavior, preferring certain algae growing on specific substrates, in contrast to the generalized feeding behavior of the Yellowtail tang,” said Dr. Lilkendey.

“Despite their low biomass, both species significantly contribute to reef grazing, using the energy obtained from food with similar efficiency in their movements.”

Dr. Lilkendey also noted that changes in the feeding behavior and energy expenditure of surgeonfish could directly impact the health and biodiversity of the entire reef ecosystem.

The sophisticated methodological approach employed by the researchers has significantly enhanced their ability to explore the intricate dynamics of fish behavior and energy flows in aquatic ecosystems.

By utilizing advanced techniques and innovative models, they can analyze various factors influencing fish interactions and energy transfer within their habitats.

Significance of the study

The methods used for the study are not only providing deeper insights into behavioral patterns but are also facilitating the creation of “Energy Seascapes.”

This concept allows scientists to visualize and understand the spatial distribution of energy resources in marine environments, ultimately contributing to more effective conservation strategies and sustainable management of fish populations. The implications of this research could reshape our understanding of marine ecology.

The findings are nothing short of revolutionary. They’re our ticket to understanding how energy is absorbed, transformed, and distributed within the reef. And this wealth of knowledge? It’s invaluable for developing health indicators and formulating novel protective measures for our reefs.

What’s next in AI and reef fish research?

With this new research methodology, the possibilities are endless. We’re no longer just spectators, we’re part of the scene, witnessing the lives of these fish, understanding their movements and behavior, and the energy they expend.

It’s a lens into the future, a chance to get a closer look at the ecological makeup of our underwater world.

So, what can we expect to discover next? Only time will tell. What matters most, though, is how we use this knowledge to protect the fragile balance of our planet’s ecosystems.

The study is published in the journal Ecology and Evolution.

