AI is disrupting jobs, but countries are learning to adapt

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic dream. It’s already shaping how people learn, work, communicate, and make decisions.

From virtual assistants and advertising to grading exams and diagnosing diseases, artifical intelligence is everywhere. With each breakthrough, the future of the workplace evolves in ways many people never imagined.

As AI takes on more complex roles, many jobs that humans do today may disappear. This reality creates both a challenge and an opportunity. Governments and schools now face the question: How can they prepare people for a future dominated by AI?

New research from the University of Georgia (UGA) offers answers. It explores how 50 countries are dealing with this shift, especially in education and workforce development.

The study’s findings show a wide range of strategies and priorities, offering a glimpse into what the future of work might look like worldwide.

AI will replace jobs and create jobs

The fear that machines will replace humans has existed for centuries. But this time, it’s not just physical labor at risk. White-collar and creative roles are also under pressure.

Previous research estimates that nearly half of today’s jobs could disappear within the next 20 years.

Still, this change is not entirely negative. Researchers also believe that 65% of today’s elementary school students will work in careers that don’t yet exist.

Most of these new roles will require deep knowledge of AI tools, systems, and logic. That means the real risk lies not in losing jobs but in failing to prepare for the jobs of the future.

The human element remains essential. Machines may learn patterns, but they lack emotional intelligence and intuition. These traits will continue to set people apart.

“Human soft skills, such as creativity, collaboration and communication cannot be replaced by AI,” noted Lehong Shi from the College of Education.

How countries are planning for AI jobs

The UGA study, led by Lehong Shi, reviewed national artificial intelligence strategies from 50 countries. It looked closely at how each nation planned to educate its citizens and train workers in AI-related areas.

Shi examined six indicators to rank these efforts: the strategy’s goals, methods of implementation, examples of projects, success metrics, support structures, and timelines.

Based on this analysis, countries were grouped into three categories: high, medium, or low priority for developing an AI-ready workforce. Only 13 countries earned a high-priority status. Eleven of them were European, with Mexico and Australia rounding out the group.

This shows that some nations are already thinking long-term. According to Shi, European countries often benefit from strong educational systems and cultures that support lifelong learning. These factors make it easier for them to act quickly and plan deeply.

Where the United States stands

The U.S. did not make the high-priority list. It was among 23 countries that placed medium importance on preparing for AI. This means its national AI strategy lacks the same level of detail found in more committed countries.

That doesn’t mean nothing is happening. American universities are building AI labs, and companies are offering training. But without a coordinated national effort, the U.S. risks falling behind.

Nations that make bigger investments now may have a stronger and more flexible workforce in the future.

Expanding AI programs for students

Despite their differences, countries often shared certain priorities. Nearly every nation aimed to expand AI programs in universities. Many also wanted to include AI in primary and secondary education, preparing students from an early age.

More than half of the countries focused on using AI for on-the-job training. These efforts ranged from formal internships to custom programs for industries like healthcare, finance, or manufacturing.

While these steps are helpful, the study found a lack of focus on vulnerable groups. Older adults, unemployed people, and those with limited education were often left out of national strategies.

National priorities for the use of AI

Some countries focused their efforts in other directions. For instance, several Asian countries prioritized AI for defense and healthcare instead of education. Shi emphasized that these choices reflect national priorities and don’t mean AI is being ignored.

A few countries stood out for their unique approaches. Germany, for example, chose to build a culture around AI awareness. The goal is to promote long-term interest in AI, rather than just offering training.

Spain took a different but equally impressive route. It started teaching AI-related skills to children in preschool. These examples show that preparing for AI does not begin in adulthood.

Building curiosity and confidence from an early age helps children adapt easily to future careers. It also reduces fear and builds resilience in the face of rapid change.

Many countries lack a key strategy

Yet, even among countries with strong strategies to prepare for the age of AI, one key area was often ignored.

“Human soft skills, such as creativity, collaboration and communication cannot be replaced by AI,” Shi said. “And they were only mentioned by a few countries.”

This is a critical oversight. Machines can analyze data and solve technical problems, but they can’t brainstorm like humans.

Soft skills support teamwork, leadership, and customer service. Without them, even the most technically skilled worker may struggle.

Looking toward an AI-ready future

The study has a clear conclusion. Some countries are charging ahead with AI workforce plans. Others are still testing the waters. A few focus mostly on education and training. Others lean into AI technology for healthcare, security, or economics.

The routes vary, but the finish line looks the same. To keep up, people need real skills – not just tech know-how, but the ability to think clearly, lead with confidence, and connect with others.

Some countries begin this work early, ohers drag their feet, and a few cast a wide net. Too many still leave entire groups behind.

What happens next isn’t about machines. It’s about the decisions we make now. The countries that keep learning, stay flexible, and bring everyone along will handle the AI wave better than the rest.

The study is published in the journal Human Resource Development Review.

