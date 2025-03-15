AI-powered blood test can predict your true biological age

We all know someone who seems to be aging more slowly than others. They look younger, move with more energy, and seem healthier despite having the same chronological age as their peers. What makes them different?

Scientists at Osaka University in Japan believe they may have found a way to measure this difference more accurately.

Instead of relying solely on chronological age, their new method assesses biological age – the true measure of how well the body has aged.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) and steroid metabolism pathways, the model provides a deeper look into aging at a biochemical level.

Hormones as indicators of aging

Aging is influenced by a complex mix of genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Traditional methods for estimating biological age rely on broad biomarkers such as DNA methylation or protein levels.

However, these approaches often miss the intricate hormonal interactions that keep the body in balance.

“Our bodies rely on hormones to maintain homeostasis, so we thought, why not use these as key indicators of aging?” said Dr. Qiuyi Wang, co-first author of the study.

To explore this, the researchers focused on steroid hormones, which regulate metabolism, immune response, and stress levels.

New AI model for biological age

The team developed a deep neural network (DNN) model that incorporates steroid metabolism pathways. This AI-driven system is the first to examine how steroid hormones interact rather than just their individual levels.

“Our approach reduces the noise caused by individual steroid level differences and allows the model to focus on meaningful patterns,” explains Dr. Zi Wang, co-first author of this work.

The model was trained using blood samples from hundreds of individuals. The findings suggest that biological age differences increase as people grow older, much like a river widening as it flows downstream.

Precise health assessment

The researchers’ method requires only five drops of blood. From this sample, they analyze 22 key steroids and their interactions to estimate biological age with greater precision.

This advancement in technology opens doors for the early detection of age-related health risks and personalized interventions to slow down aging.

One of the most significant discoveries in the study relates to cortisol, a hormone linked to stress. The team found that when cortisol levels doubled, biological age increased by approximately 1.5 times.

Impact of stress on biological aging

“Stress is often discussed in general terms, but our findings provide concrete evidence that it has a measurable impact on biological aging,” said Professor Toshifumi Takao, a corresponding author and an expert in analytical chemistry and mass spectrometry.

This discovery reinforces the importance of stress management in maintaining long-term health. Chronic stress may speed up aging at a biochemical level, making it essential to prioritize mental well-being along with physical health.

Future applications and potential

Scientists believe their AI-powered biological age model could transform how people understand and manage their health. Instead of relying on general guidelines, this tool might allow doctors to give advice tailored to each person’s body and aging process.

By analyzing hormone interactions, the model could help detect diseases before symptoms appear, making early treatment possible.

The technology could also assist in designing wellness programs that fit an individual’s needs, helping people choose the best diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes to slow down aging.

In the future, this technology might make it easier to track aging speed and adjust health strategies accordingly.

Expanding research on biological aging

While this study represents a major step forward, the researchers acknowledge that biological aging is complex.

“This is just the beginning,” said Dr. Wang. “By expanding our dataset and incorporating additional biological markers, we hope to refine the model further and unlock deeper insights into the mechanisms of aging.”

Advancements in AI and biomedical research continue to bring us closer to understanding the process of aging at a deeper level. The ability to assess how quickly a person is aging with a simple blood test could completely transform preventive healthcare in the years to come.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–