AI-powered scams: Can we still tell what’s real?

A few years ago, Gabriel Aguilar thought he had landed a good job. The offer seemed real. There was an interview, paperwork, and even a check to buy a laptop.

The note said he should send back the leftover money. It looked simple but it was a trap. The check was fake, and the plan was to leave him broke. His bank saved him by spotting errors on the check.

That close call changed his life. Today, Aguilar teaches at The University of Texas at Arlington. He studies how artificial intelligence helps scammers trick people. His work focuses on Latinos, a group often targeted with new forms of digital fraud.

How AI scams work

Scammers no longer need to speak directly or write by hand. Machines now do their talking. Aguilar’s new study, published in the Journal of Business and Technical Communication, shows how AI tools like chatbots, deepfakes, and voice clones make scams more believable.

“In my field, there’s a growing consensus that when humans and AI work together, they enter into what we call creative partnerships – usually to produce work with positive and good intentions,” Aguilar said.

“I pick up on the conversation and look at how these creative partnerships are happening with people who nefariously use AI in order to scam others.”

A familiar voice on the phone can now be copied in seconds. An AI-generated website can mimic a government office perfectly. The fraud feels personal because it speaks the victim’s language and mirrors their fears.

Latino community gets hit hardest

Aguilar’s research explains that many Latinos face obstacles that scammers exploit. Limited access to digital tools, financial stress, and immigration insecurity make people easier targets.

Some scammers pretend to be notarios offering legal help. Others create fake job listings that look like real openings.

Elderly victims often receive calls from voices that sound like family. Younger adults see fake investment or remote work opportunities. Both end up giving away personal information or money. These crimes recycle old scams but power them with new technology.

Many fall for these traps because the messages feel familiar. The tone matches their culture, and the promises touch real hopes – steady income, family safety, and a chance at a better life.

Teaching AI scam awareness

Aguilar decided to do something about it. He turned his technical writing classes into spaces for digital awareness. Students learn how to spot signs of manipulation and how AI shapes what they see online.

“Essentially, this framework is to teach that AI didn’t revolutionize scamming – it gave scammers more tools to make their scam tactics more convincing,” he said.

His lessons push students to ask questions, not just follow prompts. They practice identifying tone, rhythm, and context in AI-generated texts.

Once the students learn to catch deception, they pass that knowledge to friends and families. Awareness spreads through conversation, not lectures.

Connecting history with technology

Aguilar often reminds his students that today’s AI scams didn’t appear out of nowhere. Decades ago, similar tricks existed without machines. Fraudsters once knocked on doors, sent fake letters, or posed as officials. The tools changed, but the intent stayed the same.

He teaches how scammers copy human habits. They study culture, language, and trust. Then, they use AI to echo it back. This imitation is not creativity – it’s calculation.

“For me, technical writing is a tool to help dissolve blinders people may put up and get them to think and quickly see when things seem too good to be true,” Aguilar said.

Learning to stay safe

Aguilar’s method ends with action. Students share what they learn in small but powerful ways.

Some design infographics in Spanish for older relatives. Others create podcasts that warn about online scams. A few use AI tools responsibly to understand how manipulation works.

Each effort helps close the gap between those who understand technology and those who don’t. Education becomes armor, not just information. It builds communities that think before they click.

The next step forward

Aguilar believes this fight will continue as AI advances. Scammers will keep evolving, but awareness can outpace them. His research calls for more collaboration with minority communities to understand how AI deception affects them.

“The nefarious use of AI will continue to evolve as scammers innovate their creative partnerships with emerging AI technologies,” he writes. Yet, he stays optimistic.

The same intelligence that creates fraud can also expose it. With clear thinking and shared knowledge, people can turn technology from a weapon of deceit into a tool of defense.

The study is published in the Journal of Business and Technical Communication.

