Air dryness might be as harmful to your lungs as air pollution

Many people focus on pollution when they worry about unhealthy air. The dryness of the air is rarely considered, even though emerging findings suggest it can inflame the lining of our airways.

Scientists say rising global temperatures allow air to grab more moisture, which can strain our respiratory tracts. Experts also suggest that as humidity hovers at the same levels in many regions, this dryness risk could escalate in the coming decades.

Air dryness is as critical to air quality as air dirtiness, explained David Edwards, adjunct professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His team has found that dry conditions can shrink the protective mucus lining inside the nose, throat, and lungs.

How air dryness affects the airways

Researchers have shown that low humidity can draw water from the bronchial epithelium, the tissue lining our breathing passages. This phenomenon weakens mucus layers and can increase irritation in people who suffer from asthma, allergic rhinitis, or chronic cough.

Dehydrated tissues often release cytokines, which are proteins that can trigger inflammatory responses in the body. Studies indicate that these signals may spread more rapidly if the airway surface is already thinned out.

Some experts believe extended exposure to very dry conditions can lead to tissue changes deep in the respiratory tract. This shift might pave the way for recurring throat irritation or stubborn coughs in otherwise healthy individuals.

Researchers also see dryness as a concern for older adults who are prone to less efficient airway hydration. Chronic dehydration of these surfaces may intensify existing problems such as hoarseness or reactive airway symptoms.

Climate change increases air dryness

Warmer conditions raise the vapor pressure deficit of air, which is the measure of how eagerly the atmosphere wants to soak up water. This process can leave mucus layers more vulnerable to drying out, especially in places that already have lower humidity levels.

Scientists have projected that large parts of the United States may see more days with elevated dryness by the late 21st century. The combination of warmer temperatures and stable relative humidity increases the thirst of the air for moisture.

People living in regions with frequent heat waves might experience extra dryness during extended hot spells. This pattern could lead to seasonal spikes in airway inflammation and persistent discomfort.

Although global concerns often revolve around wildfire smoke or pollution, dryness has flown under the radar for many. Researchers want to widen the conversation about clean air to include adequate hydration of our breathing passages.

Mouth breathing and indoor air

Experts caution that mouth breathing deprives the air of the nasal humidification step. Even relaxed mouth breathing can intensify dryness inside the throat and lungs, heightening the chances of discomfort.

Indoor conditions are another piece of this puzzle. Temperature-controlled environments can lower humidity indoors, so everyday exposure to air conditioning or heating systems may gradually sap moisture from airway surfaces.

One portion of this work was supported by the National Institutes of Health, reflecting the growing attention on dryness-related inflammation. While pollution monitoring remains a public health priority, dryness is gaining recognition as an environmental factor worth addressing.

Practical ways to maintain moisture

Some professionals recommend placing a small humidifier in closed living or work areas to keep air from becoming too dry. This step can help keep the mucus lining properly hydrated and may lessen throat irritation.

Others encourage people to stay mindful of mouth breathing, especially during exercise or when feeling congested. Closing the mouth more often might help the nose humidify incoming air and shield sensitive tissues in the windpipe.

“This manuscript is a game changer for medicine,” said study co-author Justin Hanes, the Lewis J. Ort Professor of Ophthalmology at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“Understanding how our airways dehydrate on exposure to dry air can help us avoid or reverse the inflammatory impact of dehydration by effective behavioral changes,” said Edwards.

Staying hydrated by drinking water is another common suggestion, though it may not fully counteract constant exposure to dry environments. Still, small changes in routines could make a difference in day-to-day comfort.

Some individuals have also reported relief by adjusting airflow direction from vents or heaters at home. This method reduces the direct blast of dry air, potentially minimizing irritation during extended indoor stays.

Future risks and solutions for air dryness

Researchers are exploring whether dryness may affect other membranes, such as ocular tissue. Preliminary data indicate that the same dehydration that troubles airways might irritate our eyes and lead to chronic dryness in more than one spot.

They also note that people living in semi-arid or desert regions should keep watch on local climate trends. Shifts in temperature and humidity patterns could amplify dryness over time, making airway problems more common in those areas.

While dryness lacks the high profile of pollution, it is a force that could grow stronger if climate models are correct. Researchers hope that more attention on this issue can spur communities to consider the moisture content of the air they breathe.

Specialists believe that further studies might open the door to preventive measures that address hydration of mucosal surfaces. That might lead to new therapies aimed at keeping the protective layers of the airways better hydrated in extreme conditions.

Long-range strategies could include better building design, improvements in public alerts during harsh weather, and medical therapies to fortify airway linings. Every bit of knowledge gained now might shape healthier breathing for future generations.

The study is published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

