Air pollution can derail metabolism and raise diabetes risk

Air pollution’s reach extends far beyond the lungs. Mounting evidence now ties dirty air not only to heart disease and respiratory illness but also to deeper metabolic disorders like insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

A new study led by scientists at the University of Zurich and Case Western Reserve University sharpens that link, revealing how fine particulate pollution can rewire the body’s metabolic furnace.

The findings show that chronic exposure to these microscopic particles can shift how brown fat – an organ that burns energy and regulates blood sugar – operates, tipping the body toward metabolic dysfunction and disease.

Simulating real air pollution

The team focused on PM2.5 – tiny airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers that travel deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream.

To mirror chronic city exposure, the researchers housed mice in chambers ventilated either with filtered air or with concentrated PM2.5. The regimen was sustained and realistic: six hours a day, five days a week, over 24 weeks.

They zeroed in on brown adipose tissue, or brown fat. Unlike white fat, which stores energy, brown fat burns it to make heat. It helps regulate blood sugar, lipids, and overall energy balance, so even subtle changes in its function can ripple through metabolism.

After roughly five months, the pattern was clear. Mice breathing polluted air showed impaired insulin sensitivity and a suite of changes in brown fat consistent with a sluggish metabolic engine.

“In particular, we found that the expression of important genes in brown adipose tissue which regulate its ability to produce heat, process lipids and handle oxidative stress were disturbed,” said Francesco Paneni, a scientist at the University of Zurich.

“These changes were accompanied by increased fat accumulation and signs of tissue damage and fibrosis within the tissue.”

Air pollution rewires brown fat

To understand why brown fat was faltering, the team probed the tissue’s gene control systems. They found sweeping epigenetic shifts – changes in gene regulation that do not alter the DNA code but do alter which genes turn on or off.

DNA methylation patterns were disrupted. Chromatin – the protein scaffold that packages DNA and controls gene access – was remodeled in ways that dampened the brown fat programs for thermogenesis and lipid handling.

Two enzymes emerged as central actors: HDAC9 and KDM2B. Both modify histones, the proteins around which DNA is wrapped.

In the polluted mice, histones bound to specific stretches of brown fat DNA while stripping away chemical tags that normally support gene activity. When the researchers manipulated those switches, the tissue responded.

“When these enzymes were experimentally suppressed, brown fat function improved, whereas increasing their activity led to further declines in metabolism,” Paneni said.

Human pollution risks uncovered

PM2.5 blankets many cities due to traffic, industry, and wildfire smoke. The new study explains a biological route from chronic exposure to diabetes risk. It also points to targets for intervention.

“Our findings help explain how environmental pollutants like PM2.5 contribute to the development of insulin resistance and metabolic disease, and they point to potential new targets for prevention or treatment,” Paneni said.

Those targets operate on two levels. The first one concerns policy: reduce PM2.5 exposure with stronger air quality standards, cleaner transportation, and better wildfire smoke response. Lowering population-level exposure should reduce the burden of air pollution-linked metabolic disease.

Second is medicine: develop therapies that protect brown fat’s gene programs or modulate HDAC9 and KDM2B when exposure is unavoidable. Such approaches would not replace prevention, but they could blunt harm in high-exposure settings.

Lifestyle measures that activate brown fat – regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and safe cold exposure – may also support resilience, though they are no substitute for cleaner air.

What’s next for pollution research

This was a mouse study. Translation to humans will require careful clinical work. Mice and people do share brown fat biology, but there are differences in depot size, activity, and environmental responses.

Exposure patterns also vary widely across communities. Still, the experimental design – a long, city-like exposure period and direct tests of the implicated enzymes – strengthens the case that the observed pathway is relevant beyond the lab.

Future studies will need to answer several key questions. How reversible are the epigenetic changes once exposure drops? Do the same HDAC9 and KDM2B signatures appear in human brown fat after wildfire seasons or long commutes?

Researchers also want to know whether pharmacologic or behavioral interventions can preserve brown fat function during air pollution spikes. And, crucially, how cumulative exposures – from air, noise, heat, and stress – interact to shape overall metabolic risk.

Air pollution’s wider consequences

Fine particle air pollution doesn’t just irritate airways. It can flip molecular switches in brown fat, turning a calorie-burning organ into a less efficient, inflamed tissue that struggles to manage sugar and lipids.

That shift nudges the whole system toward insulin resistance. The new study traces that path from the air we breathe to the enzymes that govern our metabolic health, and it offers a practical takeaway: clean air is metabolic medicine.

“Our findings help explain how environmental pollutants like PM2.5 contribute to the development of insulin resistance and metabolic disease,” and offer “potential new targets for prevention or treatment,” Paneni concluded.

The study is published in the journal JCI Insight.

