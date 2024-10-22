Air pollution exposure slows down the brain's processing speed

Air pollution, the invisible enemy, is not just a threat to our lungs but also holds detrimental implications for our brain.

Fine particulate matter or PM2.5, a complex medley of microscopic particles and droplets suspended in the air, has been the culprit behind lung tissue damage and inflammation for years.

However, recent developments have turned our attention toward another potential victim of this insidious enemy – our cognitive health.

Air pollutions impact on brain

In a recent study, researchers from the Universities of Rostock, Bonn, and Luxembourg have shed light on an alarming correlation.

The experts suggest systemic inflammation, spurred by an upsurge in monocytes (a type of white blood cells), could be a significant conduit for the effects of PM2.5 exposure on cognitive impairment.

This study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, could indeed change the way we perceive air pollution.

Exposing the invisible health risks

PM2.5, impossibly small airborne particles, can effortlessly infiltrate our lungs and potentially our bloodstream, thereby posing significant health risks.

Perpetual exposure to poor air quality has been connected to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, prompting air pollution to be recorded as a modifiable risk factor in the Lancet Commission’s recent report on dementia prevention, intervention, and care.

However, the complex mechanisms explaining how PM2.5 affects cognitive function remain elusive.

Poor air quality and cognitive decline

Contrary to the majority of studies focusing on cognitive decline in older people, emerging evidence indicates that even younger adults could be affected by chronic low-level exposure to PM2.5.

This broader demographic exploration could potentially unravel how early and mid-life exposure may impact long-term cognitive outcomes. Intrigued by this, the researchers examined data from more than 66,000 participants in the Dutch Lifelines cohort.

The experts integrated adult participants’ blood profiles and cognitive testing results spanning a decade (2006-2015) with air pollution data at their homes. This analysis led to fresh insights regarding the unexplored mechanisms linking PM2.5 exposure and brain health.

How does air pollution impact brain?

The researchers discovered that PM2.5 exposure correlates with a decline in cognitive processing time (CPT) – how swiftly our brains can react.

Intriguingly, an upswing in white blood cell counts, especially monocytes – the linchpin in our body’s immunity responses – mediated a significant part of this effect.

“Systemic inflammation may act as a key intermediary, linking PM 2.5 exposure to impaired cognitive function,” explained Dr. Benjamin Aretz, research scientist at the University Hospital Bonn and first author of the study.

Unraveling the missing link

While PM2.5 can directly infiltrate the brain by crossing the blood-brain barrier, sparking local inflammation, this research emphasizes a wider, systemic inflammation occurring from exposure.

“We hypothesise that the number of white blood cells rise in response to pollutants,” said Professor Gabriele Doblhammer, group leader at the DZNE in Rostock.

“Inflammation was already shown to play an important role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Hence, the inflammation we see in response to air polution may disrupt immune functions in the brain, thereby indirectly impairing cognitive health.”

Prevention is the best cure

As we approach an era marked by aging populations and rapid urbanization, understanding and addressing the role of air pollution in brain diseases is becoming important.

“Given the strong correlation between air pollution and cognitive deficits, further studies are essential to pinpoint which pollutants and cellular mechanisms mediate this effect,” said Professor Michael Heneka, director of the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) at the University of Luxembourg and senior author of the study.

In the end, the invisible enemy is not invincible. By unveiling the mysteries of PM2.5, we can equip ourselves with the knowledge to combat the ecological threats that loom over our cognitive health.

We find ourselves at the fascinating confluence of science, health, and environment, and it is our collective responsibility to champion the cause of cleaner air for better cognitive futures.

So, the next time you think about air pollution, remember it is not just impacting our lungs, but also our brain.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer s & Dementia.

