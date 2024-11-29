Air pollution from fires linked to 1.53 million deaths per year

If someone asked, “What’s the biggest threat to human health today?” you might think of diseases, lack of healthcare, or even the ongoing pandemic. But how often do we consider the pollution caused by landscape fires in the very air we breathe?

Each morning, the stillness is disrupted by smoke rising from fires across the globe. This smoke thickens the air with a menacing haze, a silent killer responsible for over 1.5 million deaths annually.

A recent study published in The Lancet highlights that this invisible menace predominantly affects developing countries, taking lives indiscriminately and relentlessly.

Climate change, an ever-increasing concern, is set to exacerbate this issue, making wildfires more frequent and severe. The echoes of our actions are reverberating back at us, amplifying the threat of climate change.

Landscape fires and public health

The study, conducted by an international team of researchers from Monash University, peered into the murky waters of “landscape fires.”

Encompassing both raging wildfires and planned fires like controlled burns on farming land, the air pollution from these fires has far-reaching implications on public health.

Between 2000 and 2019, fire-related air pollution was linked to around 450,000 deaths a year from heart disease. The invisible fingers of smoke don’t just spoil our visibility but also clasp our hearts with a deadly grip.

Moreover, another 220,000 deaths due to respiratory diseases were traced back to the smoke and particulates belched into the air by fires. The correlation is clear; when fires breathe out, we breathe in their deadly emissions.

Air pollution: A global killer

Considering all causes globally, the study revealed that a staggering 1.53 million annual deaths are tied to air pollution from landscape fires. The grim fact is as thick and unmissable as the smoke itself.

Over 90 percent of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, with nearly 40 percent in sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Places like China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria bear the highest death tolls.

A case in point is the recent suffocating smog in the Indian capital, New Delhi. The noxious fog is partly blamed on the record amount of illegal burning of farm fields in the north of the country.

Protection from landscape fires

Seeing the massive death toll from landscape fires, the authors of The Lancet study raised their voices for “urgent action.”

The disparity between wealthy and poorer nations underscores “climate injustice,” where those least responsible for global warming suffer the most.

The researchers noted that many strategies to avoid smoke from fires – like moving away, using air purifiers and masks, or staying indoors – are inaccessible for people in poorer countries.

Ongoing struggle for climate justice

The experts urge for more financial and technological support for the hardest-hit countries. It’s a call for the fire to be doused and for the smoke to clear, leaving behind a healthier world.

This plea for help came at the heels of the UN climate talks where an increased climate funding was agreed upon.

However, developing countries criticized it as insufficient, illustrating the ongoing struggle for climate justice.

Empowering local communities

In the face of climate change, empowering local communities is essential. These communities often bear the brunt of the impacts and possess valuable knowledge and practices that can contribute to effective adaptation and mitigation strategies.

By involving local communities in decision-making processes, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and providing access to education and resources, we can build resilience from the ground up.

Empowering local communities not only strengthens their ability to cope with climate change but also promotes social equity and inclusivity in the transition towards a more sustainable world.

Future of landscape fires

As global warming continues, landscape fires are projected to worsen in many regions. Human activities and land use changes will also contribute to these fires by increasing flammability and fire intensity.

Looking at recent catastrophes, Ecuador declared a national emergency over landscape fires that razed over 10,000 hectares in the country’s south.

Additionally, the world has been bashed by hurricanes, droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events during what is expected to be the hottest year in recorded history.

The study is published in the journal The Lancet.

